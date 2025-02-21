Business News | Muoro Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Rapid Team Deployment in 72 Hours

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: Muoro.io, a leading AI-driven engineering solutions provider, has unveiled its latest innovation: Muoro Teambuilder, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline and accelerate the process of building high-performing engineering teams in just 72 hours.

The company apart from its regular engagement models launched Muoro Teambuilder an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and accelerate team-building. This teambuilder provides engineers with industry-specific expertise. The smart AI team builder instantly matches engineers by skills, experience, and technology stack, ensuring the right fit for the projects. It further offers ready-made team structures for quick deployment, with flexible options to tailor teams to specific project needs. This results in cutting through lengthy hiring processes, enabling businesses to onboard top engineers and launch projects in just a few days.

The startup already has four flexible models to address the labour shortage in the tech industry. All the models allows businesses to scale efficiently while reducing hiring burdens. Its Engineer-as-a-Service (EaaS) provides businesses with on-demand access to top-tier engineers, eliminating the complexities of traditional hiring. This model ensures agility, scalability, and cost efficiency without long-term commitments. Whereas Product-Oriented Delivery (POD), they assemble dedicated engineering teams, including project managers and tech leads, to take co-ownership of execution. Another one-"Managed Service" is designed for companies looking to launch SaaS platforms, upgrade legacy systems, or manage complex engineering projects.

And the last model Build, Operate & Transfer (BOT) helps rapidly growing businesses by establishing, managing, and scaling engineering teams. Once fully operational, ownership is smoothly transferred, providing companies with a long-term, self-sustaining engineering function.

Muoro is no longer just a talent marketplace platform--an engineering partner dedicated to helping businesses build, scale, and manage global tech teams. Whether companies need an individual engineer or a full-scale product team, Muoro takes care of sourcing, vetting, and execution.

Vyom Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO, shares, "While living in North America, I realised the tech industry faces a major challenge, there is a significant skill gap, with large multinational corporations (MNCs) monopolizing top talent while hight growth startup and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to find top engineers in niche skills. This imbalance created hiring challenges, inefficiencies, and missed growth opportunities. Muoro bridge this gap, we have developed scalable models that grant businesses access to pre-vetted engineers in record time, eliminating the traditional hiring complexities that hinder growth."

By disrupting the outdated staff augmentation model, Vyom Bhardwaj founder Muoro.io is transforming software outsourcing and staff augmentation, offering businesses a faster, smarter, and more reliable way to build world-class engineering teams and tech products.

