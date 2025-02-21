Business News | Muoro Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Rapid Team Deployment in 72 Hours

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], February 21: Muoro.io, a leading AI-driven engineering solutions provider, has unveiled its latest innovation: Muoro Teambuilder, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline and accelerate the process of building high-performing engineering teams in just 72 hours.

Agency News ANI| Feb 21, 2025 04:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Muoro Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Rapid Team Deployment in 72 Hours
Muoro Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Rapid Team Deployment in 72 Hours

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: Muoro.io, a leading AI-driven engineering solutions provider, has unveiled its latest innovation: Muoro Teambuilder, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline and accelerate the process of building high-performing engineering teams in just 72 hours.

Also Read | 'India's Got Latent' Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Summons Rakhi Sawant To Record Statement on February 27.

The company apart from its regular engagement models launched Muoro Teambuilder an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and accelerate team-building. This teambuilder provides engineers with industry-specific expertise. The smart AI team builder instantly matches engineers by skills, experience, and technology stack, ensuring the right fit for the projects. It further offers ready-made team structures for quick deployment, with flexible options to tailor teams to specific project needs. This results in cutting through lengthy hiring processes, enabling businesses to onboard top engineers and launch projects in just a few days.

The startup already has four flexible models to address the labour shortage in the tech industry. All the models allows businesses to scale efficiently while reducing hiring burdens. Its Engineer-as-a-Service (EaaS) provides businesses with on-demand access to top-tier engineers, eliminating the complexities of traditional hiring. This model ensures agility, scalability, and cost efficiency without long-term commitments. Whereas Product-Oriented Delivery (POD), they assemble dedicated engineering teams, including project managers and tech leads, to take co-ownership of execution. Another one-"Managed Service" is designed for companies looking to launch SaaS platforms, upgrade legacy systems, or manage complex engineering projects.

Also Read | Girl Math Funny Memes and Jokes: Decoding Internet's Favourite Trend With Best Meme Templates and Hilarious Instagram Posts That Poke Harmless Fun at Financial Decisions.

And the last model Build, Operate & Transfer (BOT) helps rapidly growing businesses by establishing, managing, and scaling engineering teams. Once fully operational, ownership is smoothly transferred, providing companies with a long-term, self-sustaining engineering function.

Muoro is no longer just a talent marketplace platform--an engineering partner dedicated to helping businesses build, scale, and manage global tech teams. Whether companies need an individual engineer or a full-scale product team, Muoro takes care of sourcing, vetting, and execution.

Vyom Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO, shares, "While living in North America, I realised the tech industry faces a major challenge, there is a significant skill gap, with large multinational corporations (MNCs) monopolizing top talent while hight growth startup and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to find top engineers in niche skills. This imbalance created hiring challenges, inefficiencies, and missed growth opportunities. Muoro bridge this gap, we have developed scalable models that grant businesses access to pre-vetted engineers in record time, eliminating the traditional hiring complexities that hinder growth."

By disrupting the outdated staff augmentation model, Vyom Bhardwaj founder Muoro.io is transforming software outsourcing and staff augmentation, offering businesses a faster, smarter, and more reliable way to build world-class engineering teams and tech products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Business News | Muoro Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Rapid Team Deployment in 72 Hours

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], February 21: Muoro.io, a leading AI-driven engineering solutions provider, has unveiled its latest innovation: Muoro Teambuilder, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline and accelerate the process of building high-performing engineering teams in just 72 hours.

Agency News ANI| Feb 21, 2025 04:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Muoro Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Rapid Team Deployment in 72 Hours
Muoro Introduces AI-Powered Platform for Rapid Team Deployment in 72 Hours

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: Muoro.io, a leading AI-driven engineering solutions provider, has unveiled its latest innovation: Muoro Teambuilder, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline and accelerate the process of building high-performing engineering teams in just 72 hours.

Also Read | 'India's Got Latent' Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Summons Rakhi Sawant To Record Statement on February 27.

The company apart from its regular engagement models launched Muoro Teambuilder an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and accelerate team-building. This teambuilder provides engineers with industry-specific expertise. The smart AI team builder instantly matches engineers by skills, experience, and technology stack, ensuring the right fit for the projects. It further offers ready-made team structures for quick deployment, with flexible options to tailor teams to specific project needs. This results in cutting through lengthy hiring processes, enabling businesses to onboard top engineers and launch projects in just a few days.

The startup already has four flexible models to address the labour shortage in the tech industry. All the models allows businesses to scale efficiently while reducing hiring burdens. Its Engineer-as-a-Service (EaaS) provides businesses with on-demand access to top-tier engineers, eliminating the complexities of traditional hiring. This model ensures agility, scalability, and cost efficiency without long-term commitments. Whereas Product-Oriented Delivery (POD), they assemble dedicated engineering teams, including project managers and tech leads, to take co-ownership of execution. Another one-"Managed Service" is designed for companies looking to launch SaaS platforms, upgrade legacy systems, or manage complex engineering projects.

Also Read | Girl Math Funny Memes and Jokes: Decoding Internet's Favourite Trend With Best Meme Templates and Hilarious Instagram Posts That Poke Harmless Fun at Financial Decisions.

And the last model Build, Operate & Transfer (BOT) helps rapidly growing businesses by establishing, managing, and scaling engineering teams. Once fully operational, ownership is smoothly transferred, providing companies with a long-term, self-sustaining engineering function.

Muoro is no longer just a talent marketplace platform--an engineering partner dedicated to helping businesses build, scale, and manage global tech teams. Whether companies need an individual engineer or a full-scale product team, Muoro takes care of sourcing, vetting, and execution.

Vyom Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO, shares, "While living in North America, I realised the tech industry faces a major challenge, there is a significant skill gap, with large multinational corporations (MNCs) monopolizing top talent while hight growth startup and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to find top engineers in niche skills. This imbalance created hiring challenges, inefficiencies, and missed growth opportunities. Muoro bridge this gap, we have developed scalable models that grant businesses access to pre-vetted engineers in record time, eliminating the traditional hiring complexities that hinder growth."

By disrupting the outdated staff augmentation model, Vyom Bhardwaj founder Muoro.io is transforming software outsourcing and staff augmentation, offering businesses a faster, smarter, and more reliable way to build world-class engineering teams and tech products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Kash Patel
20K+ searches
AFG vs SA
10K+ searches
Daaku Maharaaj
10K+ searches
MS Dhoni
10K+ searches
Yuzvendra Chahal
10K+ searches
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Kash Patel
20K+ searches
AFG vs SA
10K+ searches
Daaku Maharaaj
10K+ searches
MS Dhoni
10K+ searches
Yuzvendra Chahal
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel