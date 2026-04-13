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The French government has officially announced plans to transition its administrative workstations from Microsoft Windows to the open-source Linux operating system. This move is part of a strategic effort to reduce France's long-standing reliance on United States technology providers and to bolster European digital independence. The transition is set to begin within the government's digital agency, DINUM, marking a significant shift in the country’s IT infrastructure policy.

In a statement, French minister David Amiel stated that the initiative aims to "regain control of our digital destiny." Amiel highlighted that the French government is no longer willing to accept a lack of direct control over its sensitive data and digital infrastructure, which is currently managed through proprietary American software. Social Media Platforms Must Share Revenue Fairly With Content Creators Including Journalists, Media Houses, Influencers and Others: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

France Rejecting Microsoft Windows: The Drive for European Digital Sovereignty

This decision follows a broader movement across the European Union (EU) to achieve "digital sovereignty," a term used to describe the ability of a continent to manage its own data and technology without over-reliance on foreign entities. While Europe currently lacks homegrown alternatives in several high-tech sectors, the EU is increasingly prepared to shift toward open-source solutions where possible.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed this stance during the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, stating that European digital sovereignty is non-negotiable. In January, the European Parliament voted to adopt a report directing the Commission to identify specific areas where the EU can systematically reduce its dependence on foreign technology providers, including both American and Chinese firms.

Escalating Tensions Over Tech Regulations

The timing of the shift coincides with escalating diplomatic and economic tensions between the United States and Europe. US President Donald Trump has recently used tariffs and other economic measures to pressure European nations into easing regulations on the American tech industry.

Furthermore, the US State Department recently barred five Europeans from entering the US, accusing them of pressuring American tech firms to suppress specific viewpoints. Among those targeted was former European Commissioner Thierry Breton. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move, claiming these individuals led "organised efforts to coerce American platforms" into censorship crackdowns that targeted American companies and speakers.

While the French government has confirmed the switch to Linux, it has not yet provided a specific timeline for the nationwide completion of the switchover. Additionally, the government has not disclosed which specific Linux distributions it is considering for its workstations. Social Media Ban in Australia: Over 4.7 Million Accounts Linked to Children Under 16 Deactivated Within Days, PM Anthony Albanese Hails Companies’ ‘Meaningful Effort’.

The initial rollout at DINUM will serve as a pilot phase to assess the feasibility of a larger-scale migration across other government departments. Despite the technical challenges associated with moving away from the Windows ecosystem, French officials maintain that the transition is a necessary step to protect national data security and ensure that digital infrastructure remains under domestic oversight.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).