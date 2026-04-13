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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues on Monday, 13 April, as the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) travel to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Royals are looking to maintain their perfect record at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, the home side, currently positioned in the lower half of the points table, faces a critical test as they seek to arrest a two-match losing streak. You can find the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Overview and Timing

Rajasthan Royals arrive in Hyderabad as the form team of the tournament, having secured four consecutive victories. Under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, the side has displayed a balanced clinical edge in both departments. Their most recent triumph against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has solidified their status as early favourites for the playoffs.

In stark contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad are grappling with consistency. Following successive defeats against the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, the Orange Army sits in sixth place with just one win from four outings. The absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who remains sidelined with a back injury, has added to their tactical challenges, leaving the leadership responsibilities to stand-in captain Ishan Kishan. This crucial match is scheduled for 19:30 IST.

Today's IPL 2026 Schedule

Feature Match Details Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 (Match 21) Date Monday, 13 April 2026 Time 19:30 IST Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad SRH Captain Ishan Kishan (Stand-in) RR Captain Riyan Parag Orange Cap Holder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 200 Runs Purple Cap Holder Ravi Bishnoi (RR) – 9 Wickets Live Streaming/TV (India) JioHotstar/ Star Sports Network

Where to Watch Today's IPL 2026 Match

For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in various regional languages. Digital streaming is exclusively available on the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).