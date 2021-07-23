Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Popular Music Director, KR Wahi is making headlines these days for his latest song titled Afghani Tadka which features international sensation, Farzana Naz.

The foot tapping track has been released on Zee Music recently. Bollywood singer Ritu Pathak has given her voice to this upbeat song and Arafat Mehmood has penned the lyrics.

The video of the song is directed by Shabby whereas the mixing and mastering has been done by Eric Pillai.

Talking about the song, KR Wahi says, "Afghani Tadka is a fun dance number for all the party goers. In today's testing times when pandemic has created stress, this song brings happy and positive vibes. The whole idea of creating this track was to give a feel-good number to listeners. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response the song is getting and will keep making good music for my listeners."

KR Wahi has worked with several renowned musicians such as Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota, Sadhana Sargam, Vinod Rathod, Shabab Sabri, Altamash Faridi, Shahid Mallya, Raja Hasan, Khushboo Jain and many more. He will be making many more songs in collaboration with popular producer and director, Harish Jaiswal.

Besides music albums and singles, KR Wahi is also known for giving music in movies such as Gujarati film, Had Thai Gai. He has more than 500 songs to his credit and is also a known lyricist. KR Wahi is working with popular music platforms such as SaregamaTone and Sanjivani Digital for his upcoming projects. He also has Bollywood songs in the pipeline. His upcoming tracks will be releasing on famous music labels like Zee Music and T-Series, amongst others.

