Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Naiknavare Developers, renowned for its well-thought-out community-centric residential and commercial projects in Mumbai, Goa, and Pune, has announced the launch of its new, mid-luxury residential project, Aranya.

Located near Vadgaon Maval area of Talegaon, the project comprises 3 residential towers with several apartments, including 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 2 BHK Comfort apartments, sized 366 sq. ft., 544 sq. ft., and 597 sq. ft. onwards, respectively. The project also offers retail convenience shops, sized 102 sq. ft. onwards.

Strategically developed near Pune's game-changing Ring Road, the project extends the right blend of opportunities and offerings like connectivity to the popular Mumbai-Pune Expressway and other local prime areas such as Chakan MIDC, Hinjewadi, and Pirangut MIDC; environmental benefits; better lifestyle; and appreciation in property rates as a result of ongoing social infrastructure developments.

This announcement comes at a time when the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken a significant step towards intensifying the construction of the Pune Ring Road, which is slated to get operational by December 2026 and aimed to ease traffic congestion in the city. Consequently, the project's close proximity to the 170 km-long stretch will help investors and home-buyers of Aranya to commute seamlessly and witness an uptick in their property value.

The project provides ample facilities, which includes yoga/meditation area, indoor gymnasium, multipurpose hall, amphitheatre with stage, kids play area, jet fountain with landscape area, party lawn, senior-friendly seating area, clubhouse and party lawn, swing plaza, and walkway, among others. Furthermore, it is in close proximity to key landmarks and enjoys the benefits of social infrastructure such as educational institutions like High Vision International School, Mamasheb Khandge Medium School, and Eden International School; industrial hubs like Talegaon MIDC and Hinjewadi; major hospitals like Harneshwar Multispecialty Hospital, General Hospital, and Sai Jeevan Children's Hospital; and tourist attractions like Visapur Fort, Yelghol Caves, Tung Fort, and Karla Buddha Caves.

Speaking on the launch of Aranya, Anand Naiknavare, Head of Business Process, Naiknavare Developers, commented, "We are elated to add this landmark project to our portfolio of residential developments in the Pune market. With the current demand and evolving trends among home buyers, our spacious and premium 1 and 2 BHK apartments with top-notch amenities will effectively cater to the needs of customers who prefer a comfortable, convenient, and high-quality lifestyle."

In addition to the launch of Aranya, Naiknavare Developers has so far completed 55+ projects across 5 cities, accounting for 15 million sq. ft. of built assets. The projects include a mix of residential, commercial, hospitality, SRA, and redevelopment segments.

Naiknavare Developers was established in 1986 in Pune, Maharashtra, by Shri D.P. Naiknavare a.k.a. Dadasaheb along with his two sons Hemant Naiknavare and Ranjit Naiknavare, and daughter-in-law Gauri Naiknavare. Since its commencement to date, Naiknavare Developers have completed 50+ projects across five cities. Other than creating residential and commercial projects, the developers now aim to build schools, hotels, and business centres that are considerate of the changing urban and peri-urban real estate needs. Naiknavare has been a success story for more than 36 years, and today it represents the wisdom that comes from a wealth of experience and the vitality of new ideas that are moving forward. The goal of Naiknavare, which started as a family-run technocratic business and eventually blossomed into a full-fledged professional enterprise, is to create space for everyone. Naiknavare has been constructed from high-end residential to SRA, commercial, and academic landmarks Developments by Naiknavare are considered to be refined and elegant. The brand has gained respect for its values, which are evident in the workplace culture, as well as for being a strong, successful business enterprise. Honesty, integrity, and dignity serve as its guiding principles. With their framework firmly planted in the moral ground, Naiknavare is prepared to imagine greater ambitions in the real estate sector in the future.

