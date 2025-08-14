PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]/ Cincinnati (Ohio) [US], August 14: Narwal, an award-winning niche technology solutions company, is excited to announce the appointment of Ravi Tenneti as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. This strategic addition to Narwal's leadership team underscores the company's commitment to advancing its AI-first vision and delivering intelligent, enterprise-ready solutions across industries--further strengthening Narwal's position as a trusted partner for AI, Data, and Quality Engineering.

Ravi is a strategy and execution focused technology leader with 20+ years of experience across a broad spectrum of technology functions and business transformations. He has held leadership roles at both Fortune 100 companies and high-growth scale-ups. Ravi serves on several advisory boards and councils, where he contributes thought leadership on AI strategy and innovation. Ravi holds a Bachelor's in Computer Science and Engineering, an MBA, and has completed the Executive Chief Technology Officer Program at Wharton. He was honored as a 40 Under 40 leader and recognized among the OnCon Icon Top 50 Technology Professionals (2025), a peer voted global honor.

"At Narwal, we're committed to being the best at what we do. Bringing Ravi on as CSTO is a decisive step toward our vision of building the most trusted AI and data driven services company," said Raj Kanuparthi, Founder & CEO, Narwal. "Ravi's blend of strategic clarity and hands-on engineering leadership--especially in scaling AI responsibly--will help our clients move from pilots to production with speed, confidence, and measurable impact."

"Joining Narwal at this moment is both exciting and purposeful," said Ravi Tenneti, CSTO, Narwal. "We'll double down on AI-ready data foundations, explainable and compliant AI, and agentic systems that act with purpose. Together with our clients and partners, we'll ship solutions that are strategic, scalable, and trusted."

About Narwal

Narwal is an award-winning niche technology solutions company specializing in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach--combined with deep expertise and thought leadership--helps enterprises modernize platforms, operationalize AI, and achieve reliable digital outcomes. With a global presence across the US, UK, Canada, Mexico and India, Narwal partners with Fortune scale organizations and has delivered triple digit growth year over year. With Narwal, you're not just preparing for the future--you're building it.

