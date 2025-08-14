Tamil film Coolie, which has been generating buzz all across India, finally arrived in the theatres. The action thriller marks the debut collaboration between Rajinikanth and LCU fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars a star-studded ensemble, including Sathyaraj, Upendra, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir in key roles. The movie follows Deva (Rajinikanth), a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his power by reuniting with his old gang. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, which released in the theatres on Thursday (August 14), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to reports, Rajinikanths' Coolie has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD formats.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Coolie’:

Coolie also features a special appearance from Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. Actress Pooja Hegde also appears in the song "Monica," which has gone viral online. Coolie is a standalone movie and not part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU. The movie is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures.

