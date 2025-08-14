Kochi, August 14: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is set for one of its most closely contested elections in its history, with the possibility of a woman president for the very first time. Voting will take place on Friday at a city hotel, with the spotlight firmly on the battle between popular actress Shwetha Menon and actor-turned-BJP leader Devan for the coveted president’s chair.

If Menon prevails, she will make history as the first woman to lead AMMA since its inception. The race for the general secretary’s post is equally gripping, with actress Kuku Parameswaran taking on veteran actor Raveendran. Shwetha Menon Obscenity Case: Kerala High Court Stays FIR Against Malayalam Actress for Allegedly Acting in Obscene Films.

A victory for Parameswaran would also mark the first time a woman has held this powerful position. An AMMA member, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the contest as “touch and go” with no clear favourite.

“There’s no official panel this time. Each candidate is fighting their own battle. The presidential and secretary contests are both 50-50, and while 500 members are eligible to vote, turnout may only reach about 50 per cent,” the member said. Tensions have been high in the run-up to polling. Last week, AMMA’s ad-hoc committee issued a gag order, warning members against speaking to the media about internal matters until after the election. Shwetha Menon Booked for Promoting Obscene Content: Case Registered Against Malayalam Actress for Allegedly Acting in Obscene Films.

This followed a public war of words between actresses Ponnamma Babu and Mala Parvathy over the association’s finances. The spat reportedly drew concern from industry icons Mohanlal and Mammootty, prompting election officials to threaten strict action against violators. Kerala Film Industry’s Historic Showdown on August 15 for AMMA Elections 2025.

Beyond the electoral drama, the incoming leadership will inherit significant challenges, including unresolved issues with the Income Tax Department. “Whosoever wins, the new committee has a tough road ahead,” a member said, with history potentially in the making and key positions up for grabs, AMMA’s 2024 election is shaping up as a defining moment for the organisation -- and perhaps a turning point for women’s representation in Malayalam cinema’s most influential body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).