Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): In 2022, the Creative Industry is estimated at USD 6-Trillion worldwide; employs over 150-Million people and is growing @18 per cent per annum.

They are considered important sources of commercial and cultural value. "Interface between Creativity, Culture, Economics, and Technology as expressed in the ability to create and circulate intellectual capital has the potential to generate income, jobs, and exports while at the same time promoting social inclusion, cultural diversity, and human development.

In Maharashtra, each city has a certain status; Mumbai is known as the Financial Capital, Pune as IT hub, among many others. However, Nashik is known only for its 'Vinery', yet Nashik's relation to Fashion is nonexistent despite so many locally grown brands, boutiques, and the presence of National Retailers.

Maharashtra also has a profound association with the country's Textile Heritage with the finest textile collectives such as Paithani, Himroo, Khana, Solapur Chadar, Kosa, and Vidarbha block prints, Narayan Pethi, Ganga Jamuna Saree, Munga & Ghicha Fabric and many more. The diversity of Textile Heritage has been in existence for many hundred years.

Yet these textiles have never made it to the contemporary and high fashion arena, and long deserving Craftsman could never get integrated with mainstream designers and design students to build a collective fashion ecosystem that could create innovative products for modern consumers and get 'Better Value' and 'Visibility' benefitting thousands of artisan families engaged in this sector.

Therefore, looking at the huge gap between Demand and Supply and 'Co-Creation' between designers and weavers, Sandip University has planned to establish Nashik Fashion Week, which would not only help connect these two ends but also establish Nashik as the Fashion Capital of India.

"World over, consumers are demanding 'Ethical Fashion' and 'Fashion without guilt', and when the high-end designers connect with rural weavers, it creates the product that will satisfy the needs of global conscious consumers, who value hand-made, ethical, sustainable, with zero carbon footprints. It is high time that we bring this collective 'Change in Fashion Industry' from having a reputation of the most polluting industry to an industry that can benefit marginalized communities and can build on indigenous sensibilities, adds Prof. Somesh Singh, Former Professor, NID, Ahmedabad and Co-Founder, Craft Village.

This initiative would also require Design Students, who are 'Changemakers' and have a holistic perspective, understand sustainability, and can work with grassroots. Hence Sandip University has established cutting-edge programs in B.Des. 'Fashion & Lifestyle Design' to help diversify these 'Heritage Fabrics' into Fashionable Garments and Accessories, and then through B.Des. in Space and Interior Design to bring world-class design spaces where these products can be showcased and sold. The B.F Tech. Program at Sandip University is aimed at building 'Scalability' and 'Quality' in the Artisan-Designer connect.

Nashik Fashion Week 2022, organized by Sandip University, is all set to bring glamour to Maharashtra's timeless Textile Heritage with a slew of new perspectives, designs, and innovations.

"Sandip University has played a pivotal role in shaping the education sector at Nashik, but in recent years the University has shifted it's gear to boost 'Creative Economy' that in return can help generate employment, re-skilling people and can uplift local Crafts and Heritage as a part of the larger vision of PM's Aatmanirhar Bharat and Make in India. We started Fashion Programs a few years back, and all our graduates are ready to serve the sector. Therefore we thought, what better than Nashik Fashion Week, where we can build an ecosystem and invite the best in the industry to come together, work together and think together to make Nashik a Fashion Capital on the world Apparel and Textile map' say Dr Sandip Jha, Chairman of Sandip University.

Nashik Fashion Week will allow designers to showcase their creativity in front of a live audience. Nashik Fashion Week will cross geographical boundaries to welcome a diverse range of designers from across the country, honouring legendary designers while also nurturing young talent. The Fashion Week will allow aspiring designers to showcase their collections and technical abilities. This fashion extravaganza will foster a community that promotes innovation and growth, and this season will undoubtedly set new standards. The first edition of Nashik Fashion Week will bring together several design pioneers, business pioneers and artisans.

"Our University has laid a strong foundation for the creative industries business by strengthening and aligning our programs in fashion lifestyle & accessories, fashion design & technology, interior design, space design and beauty cosmetology. SOFDBC provides a unique and deeply relevant context for creating Fashion Design meaningful. Nashik Fashion Week would be the beginning point for talents at the University and the talented designers across the city,' says Dr Rajendra Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, Sandip University.

The Fashion Week is expected to be held in the middle of July to witness this spectacular event. The presence of renowned personalities is expected to make the runway sizzle. And the world would see a new avatar of 'Sustainable' and 'Organic' Fashion.

Nashik fashion week will provide various stakeholders across the fashion community a world-class platform to showcase their creativity.

"Sandip University has started 'Future Graduate' programs for the Creative Sector under the SOFDBC, that the leaders of the Fashion Industry develop. The University is also establishing Future Labs to bring experiential knowledge, futuristic skills and insight know-how through future technologies & resources. These programs will help a graduate transit into 'Future Careers' and 'Lead' the Fashion Design Industry", says Sandeep Prasad, Dean of SOFDBC.

Sandip University has been ranked 9th amongst the top emerging universities of India. The achievement was due to our university's 'Disruptive and Innovative' environment. Every student is nurtured holistically. The University has created and crafted our programs, curriculums, faculty inputs, infrastructure, and industry so that it acts as an ecosystem to provide world-class and futuristic learning.

Besides academics, it has the environment that shapes an individual; our 322 Acres campus has been designed with world-class facilities. The space inspires creativity and imagination, which makes Sandip University different from most of the Design Schools in India. Everybody is talking about technologies, but we want professionals with EQ & IQ, a more humane approach than AI-controlled 22nd Century. The curriculums are delivered in 'Hybrid Mode' to ensure no overdose of technology while retaining 'Tactile & Sensorial Learning'.

Due to the exponential growth in the Fashion, Space, and Interior sectors in the last two decades, it requires specialized skills and manpower. And with technology integrating in all parts of life, these sectors have moved into 'Hybrid Mode' that requires future-proof professionals who have 'Specialized Skills' and are 'Tech Savvy'.

Due to this, the university's SOFDBC has started a range of innovative graduate and post-graduate programs for the Fashion Design, Interior Design and Beauty and Cosmetology industries.

