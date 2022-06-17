Samsung Galaxy F13 will be launched in India on June 22, 2022. The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart, revealing its launch date, time and key specifications. The Flipkart listing also confirms that the handset will be sold via the e-commerce platform. The launch of Galaxy F13 will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Samsung India's official YouTube channel. Samsung Galaxy F13 Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Soon.

According to the Flipkart listing, Samsung Galaxy F13 will come with an FHD+ LCD waterdrop notch display. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and auto-data switching for seamless entertainment.

Previously, the Galaxy F13 was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website, which revealed that it will be powered by an Exynos 850 processor. It is expected to run on Android 12 OS. Samsung Galaxy F13 will succeed the Galaxy F12. The Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. So we expect the price of Galaxy F13 to be aligned with the price of Galaxy F12.

