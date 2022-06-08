New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI/PNN): The six-time state champion, and three-time national medallist, Rounak Gulia, reportedly became the first women wrestler to launch a health supplement brand in India.

The Bharat Kesari title holder reinvented herself as a businesswoman.

The sportswoman launched a supplement brand by the name-Rapid Nutrition.

The importance of sports nutrition can be understood from its rising demand among athletes and ordinary youngsters worldwide, including in India.

The segment has a USD 25 billion standing on the global economic platform, and in India alone, the figure today stands at Rs 1376 crore. Consuming a healthy and quality nutrition supplement can enhance an athlete's overall performance. The nutraceuticals product provides the required vitamins, proteins, minerals, fats, etc., to help the athletes stay in shape.

Rapid Nutrition will offer various products catering to the varying needs of bodybuilders, athletes, and film stars. The brand has Supplements like protein powder, BCAA, creatine, multivitamins, mass gainers, etc.

These specially designed products provide a quick source of nutrients and boost muscle strength. The supplements get absorbed faster for immediate and better results. The reason why this brand has captured the market in a short span. All products from rapid Nutrition are duly tested, certified and accredited by health agencies.

As a director of Rapid Nutrition, Rounak Gulia states, "In India, most of the sports aspirants are devoid of good Nutrition. Even I faced the problem when I was training myself. My primary motive to build this supplement brand is to provide superior Nutrition to all and improve overall health and wellness of athletes."

Many famous personalities from all different sports & entertainment segments endorse Rapid Nutrition supplements. South Indian Actor Sourav Chakravarti and Mr Deepak Sharma Jailor-Tihar Jail, who happens to be a bodybuilder, are some of the famous brand ambassadors of Rapid Nutrition products. Moreover, Rounak Gulia and her brand always assist & support talented athletes. They sponsor these products to deserving candidates who, on the other hand, can't afford such nutritious supplements to enhance their performance due to financial constraints.

Along with creating a multimillion-rupee business Rounak Gulia is a professional wrestler from Gurgaon district, Haryana. She got married at an early age. However, Rounak was fortunate enough to get ample motivation and support from her husband and in-laws to train herself in 2017. She worked vigorously to become a professional wrestler.

In 2018 Rounak went on to win the Bharat Kesari title and later won two bronze and one silver medal in the National Wrestling Tournament for three straight years. Recently Rounak showed her skills in a reality show- India's Ultimate Warrior, with Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jamwal. The show was aired on Discovery Channel & discovery plus app under Base production. She was running favourite to win the show, but unluckily, she was forced to withdraw from the finals due to some serious knee injuries.

Despite facing multiple injuries now and then, Rounak is recovering and will return to the field with her sheer willpower. From her husband to her coach to all her well-wishers, everybody is confident that Rounak will make the country proud by winning gold in the forthcoming sporting events in 2023, Asian Games and Olympic Games 2024 Paris.

