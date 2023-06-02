New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The application deadline for National Startup Awards 2023 has been extended till June 15, 2023, an official release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The applications for the much-awaited annual affair were made live from April 1, 2023, and the earlier submission deadline was May 31, 2023.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry introduced the National Startup Awards (NSA) in 2020.

The deadline extension will allow aspiring entrepreneurs and enablers additional time to showcase their innovative solutions, said the release.

The National Startup Awards 2023 will commemorate innovations from all corners of the country, aligning with the vision of 'Vision India @2047'.

DPIIT will award a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs to one winning startup in each category. Furthermore, the National Startup Awards 2023 winners and finalists will receive exclusive handholding support, including access to investors and government networks, mentorship programs, international market exposure, and connections with corporates and unicorns.

"Through three successful editions, these prestigious awards have highlighted the invaluable contributions made by visionaries who have revolutionized the Indian startup ecosystem. NSA was started with the aim of bestowing recognition and rewards upon exceptional startups and enablers within the startup ecosystem. These entities have been instrumental in fostering innovation, creating groundbreaking products, and exhibiting tangible social impact."

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the official National Startup Awards website - https://www.startupindia.gov.in/ and submit their applications before the revised deadline. (ANI)

