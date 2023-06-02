Mumbai, June 2: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 has been declared. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on June 2. The state education board declared the MSBSHSE 10th result at 1 pm. Students who have appeared for Maharashtra 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Maharashtra results at mahresult.nic.in. RBSE 5th Result 2023 Out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Exam Results Declared Online, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Students will need to log in using their board exam seat number and their mother's first name to check their SSC results. By entering the required information, students will be able to access their individual results and see their marks obtained in the SSC examination. It is crucial for students to have their admit cards or application forms readily available during the process of checking results on mahresult.nic.in.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023:

Visit the Maharashtra Education Board portal at mahresult.nic.in .

. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link.

Enter the seat number and the first three letters of the mother's name.

SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the result or save it on your mobile.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on Digilocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or login to digilocker.gov.in .

. Register Newly by submitting the required details. Log in to your account if you are already registered.

Click on 'MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023'.

Enter Aadhar card details to get Maharashtra Board HSC Result.

From March 2 to March 25, 2023, the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination took place at multiple examination centres throughout the state. Approximately 14 lakh candidates participated in the examination this year.

