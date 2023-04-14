New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/SRV): ErasaVir launches its nasal and mouth sprays in the Indian market, to help people fight respiratory infections. A new wave of viral infections has been sweeping across India. While theories on the origins of these infections vary, individuals have been experiencing similar symptoms - a sore throat, persistent cough, fever, and nasal congestion to name a few. These seasonal flu infections seem to be back with a vengeance after the return to normal routines following the Covid-19 pandemic. Between heavy antibiotics and untested home remedies, there exists a big gap in everyday options for dealing with this situation. This is precisely where the creators of ErasaVir Nasal and Mouth sprays have positioned themselves as a potential solution.

Originally conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic, the scientists at ErasaVir were seeking to develop a set of nasal and mouth sprays that could cleanse a user's upper respiratory tract of harmful pathogens. With the objective of providing people a simple product with science at its core, these sprays were researched in the US, UK, and India before being released into the Indian market recently. Now the team is focusing on educating the public about the benefits of using such natural hygiene products in the present-day scenario.

How it works: viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and those from the Influenza family are known as 'enveloped viruses'. This means they are protected by a lipid membrane or fatty layer. Soap is highly effective against these pathogens because it can physically disintegrate this lipid membrane, thereby inactivating the virus and stopping it in its tracks. While soap is effective externally, it is neither safe nor pleasant to ingest. ErasaVir's patented formulation mimics the same action in the nose and throat, using plant-based polyunsaturated fatty acids. This means, if a user sprays their nose and throat with the product, they can potentially inactivate any viral load in these areas, or at the very least reduce the amount of viable virus greatly. In addition to this cleansing action, the sprays are formulated to soothe these areas with a cooling effect - reducing the discomfort experienced from a sore throat, congestion, and coughing.

Dr RBN Prasad (former Chief Scientist and Head of the Centre for Lipid Research at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad) also serves as a scientific advisor to the ErasaVir team. Dr Prasad stresses on the proven nutritional value of the omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids present in ErasaVir. In the age of consumer awareness, he believes users can rest assured about the product owing to the safety of the ingredients, and their long history of human use for various purposes. These ingredients are categorized as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the US Food and Drug Administration. In order to prove their hypothesis, the team tested ErasaVir against SARS-CoV-2 at a UN-affiliated BSL-3 laboratory and found complete viral inactivation in-vitro.

In order to reach people in various parts of the country, ErasaVir is collaborating with Kolkata-based Strassenburg Pharmaceuticals. Jointly they hope to provide this solution to individuals looking for a way to stay safe during waves of infections like the one we're experiencing now. Darpan Roy Chowdhury, Co-founder of ErasaVir says, "We are proud of the fact that we could make such innovation happen in India. While there are always challenges, it is heartening to see people step up to create novel health solutions in the country. Seasonal illnesses will continue to pose problems for our society in times ahead. Our primary objective now is to reach as many people as possible with what we've learned so far, and to keep improving on our science." In addition to marketing the product in India, the ErasaVir team is committed to taking their solutions to other markets and is looking at multiple international launches later in the year.

The product is presently available for purchase on https://erasavir.com/ , as well as Amazon, various e-pharmacies, and neighbourhood chemist stores.

