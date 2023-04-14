The Pakistan cricket team is set to return to action when they square off against New Zealand in a three-match T20 series at home, starting today. The Green Shirts were handed a shock 2-1 series loss to Afghanistan in their last international assignment. The team will witness the return of big names, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam. They will be up against a weakened New Zealand side, without some of their players currently competing in the Indian Premier League. Let us take a look at whether the live telecast of this match will be available on PTV Sports. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Series Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Pakistan Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

While Pakistan have had a bit of a gap after that series loss to Afghanistan, New Zealand on the other hand, beat Sri Lanka in a three-game affair back at home. While the momentum of that victory would surely be with the BlackCaps, beating Pakistan in Pakistan is a tough ask. Tom Latham will captain the side with several names like Kane Williamson, who is out with an injury he suffered in the IPL. Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi are some of the experienced campaigners that the Kiwis will look up to, in this series. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs NZ on PTV Sports and TV Channel Details in India.

Is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 available on PTV Sports?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on PTV Sports. This was confirmed in an official announcement by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch live telecast of this game on the PTV Sports channel. Fans outside Pakistan can watch this game live on Sony Pictures Network.

Official Broadcasters List for PAK vs NZ Series

Needless to say, both teams will be eyeing a winning start to the series. A victory in the first game will give these sides some much needed early momentum as the tour gets underway.

