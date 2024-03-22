Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], March 22: Naveen Jindal, Chairman Jindal Steel and Power has been unanimously elected as the President of the Indian Steel Association (ISA) by the Apex Committee, the governing body of ISA. He has taken over the Charge of President ISA from Dilip Oommen, CEO, AMNS India and Executive Vice President, Arcelor Mittal on March 21, 2024. Recent past Presidents of ISA includes Sajjan Jindal, CMD of JSW Steel and T. V. Narendran MD and CEO Tata Steel.

The Apex Committee members appreciated and lauded the leadership of Dilip Oommen who steered the ISA as its President, when Industry faced various critical issues.

Naveen Jindal is the Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), India's leading Industrial conglomerate with interests in steel, mining and infrastructure sector. Naveen Jindal, is a well- known Indian Industrialist and Philanthropist. He is known for successfully fighting a ten year long legal battle, which resulted in every Indian gaining 'Right to display the national flag on all days' as part of their Fundamental Right. He was also elected twice to Indian Parliament where he served as a Parliamentarian for 10 years.

"For India to realise its development goals, steel along with its upstream and downstream manufacturing value chains have to grow in tandem.

The decarbonisation is a huge challenge which is a key initiative for saving our planet. Steel Industry has taken the onus and is committed to decarbonise and reduce its carbon footprints to meet its target in-line with commitments of Prime Minister of India to the World.

The Indian steel industry plays a pivotal role in the nation's economic landscape, with far-reaching impacts across sectors and society" said Naveen Jindal, President, Indian Steel Association.

