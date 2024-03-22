The Indian Premier League season 17 also known as IPL 2024 is here! Defending champions Chennai Super Kings under new leader will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening clash of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IPL 2024 live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website, and are not able to find it, then scroll down to find out why is it so and yes, where you can watch it online for free! IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The IPL 2024 is set to coincide with Lok Sabha elections in the country and thus only schedule of first 21 matches has been released so far. BCCI is expected to release the IPL 2024 full schedule soon. Fans will be glued to their TVs and mobile devices to catch the live action from IPL 2024. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Why is IPL 2024 Live Streaming Not Available on Hotstar?

The IPL broadcast rights are divided into two different groups- TV and online. Star Sports Network managed to retain the broadcast or telecast rights while the digital rights or live streaming online went to JioCinema. So, Star Sports will have to only provide the live telecast and thus IPL 2024 live streaming online is not available on its OTT Disney+ Hotstar. JioCinema mobile app or website is providing the free live streaming online of IPL 2024.

