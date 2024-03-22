Madgaon Express is a comedy drama written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The actor who has delivered stellar performance in comedy films such as Go Goa Gone, Golmaal, Lootcase among others, has left the critics impressed with his debut film as a filmmaker. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi in the lead, some of them have labelled the film as ‘a comedy worth watching’. Many have even hailed the performances of the star cast. Kareena Kapoor Khan Heaps Praises on Brother-in-Law Kunal Kemmu As She Reviews His Directorial Debut Film Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express depicts the escapades of three childhood friends during a Goa trip that unexpectedly leads them into the realm of drug trafficking. Let’s take a look at what the critics have said about Kunal Kemmu directorial. Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu Sings and Writes First Song ‘Hum Yahin’ for His Directorial Debut Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Madgaon Express Movie Below:

Pinkvilla – Madgaon Express is a fine addition to the long list of buddy films that Excel Entertainment seem to have perfected. The comedy cocktail can be enjoyed with a bunch of 'jigri yaars'.

India Today – Kunal Kemmu has always been a remarkable actor and with 'Madgaon Express', he's proven his sensibilities as a writer and filmmaker. Comedy, often regarded as one of the toughest genres to master, is executed flawlessly by him in his debut.

Times of India – Actor Kunal Kemmu debuts as a writer and director with this laugh riot that will keep you giggling to guffawing throughout its 144 minutes. From the loser Dodo’s shenanigans with a fake life on social media to the triumvirate’s misadventures, the out-and-out entertainer dishes out side-splitting situations and hilarious one-liners.

News18 – Kunal deserves applause for knocking it out of the park with his very first project as a director. He pens a screenplay that’s all kind of hilarious and it is packed with oodles of funny one-liners, repartees and situations.

Madgaon Express is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. So if you have watched this entertainer, share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

