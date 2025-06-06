NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6: Navin's, South India's one of the most trusted real estate developer, has won the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) award third time in a row, as a recognition for its exceptional contribution to housing sector, this time for Navin's Starwood Towers 3.0. The award was bestowed on Navin's by Shri Tokhan Sahu, Hon'ble Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India at a felicitation function in New Delhi and was received by Mr. N. Kalyanaraman COO. Navin's is the only real estate developer in Tamil Nadu to have received this award.

On the coveted award, Mr. N. Kalyanaraman, Chief Operating Officer of Navin's, said, "We are incredibly proud that the well-established phase of our flagship project Navin's Starwood Towers 3.0 has been chosen for the PMAY award which demonstrates our leadership in building homes that truly make a difference. This award comes after rigorous scrutiny of top residential projects from different states in India and that makes PMAY award extremely special reiterating that we are on top of the game. Being a customer-first brand, we understand the struggles of every aspiring homebuyer who invest their lifetime savings to buy a dream home. All our projects have the best of facilities and luxury, and we offer them at affordable prices too. With Navin's Starwood Towers 3.0, Navin's continues to set new benchmarks in customer-centric, future-ready living."

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the PMAY awards evaluates projects across a wide range of parameters including structural quality, safety, functional efficiency, architectural design, timely delivery and innovation in execution.

Navin's Starwood Towers is the landmark development of the flagship project located in Medavakkam, Chennai. The project exemplifies Navin's hallmark values of quality, trust and timely delivery, combining modern architecture with thoughtful planning and sustainable design. With over 20 prestigious awards in its kitty, Navin's Starwood Towers 3.0 stands as one of Tamil Nadu's most recognised residential projects. This latest recognition strengthens Navin's legacy as a trusted name in South Indian real estate sector and underscores its continued leadership in the affordable housing space.

Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, its founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 35 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 125+ projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art--an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality combined with ethical business practices. The Brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification, and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, Perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above all ethical business practices. Navin's has won over 60 awards including Several awards from Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) ; Best Professionally Managed Company award by CIDC , Several awards from Builders Association of India; PMAY award for Best affordable housing for the years 2019 & 2022, National Green Champion from the IGBC, and Most reputed developer of the year 2019 from ET Now to name a few.

Website link ~ navins.in

