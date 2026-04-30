Business News | NCPA's Mudra Dance Festival 2026 Brings Young Indian Classical Dancers to the Forefront

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) successfully concluded the 2026 edition of its annual Mudra Dance Festival, held across April 16th, 23rd and 24th at the Experimental Theatre, alongside its first-ever interschool dance competition hosted on April 20th and 22nd. Mudra, presented around International Dance Day, is renowned for its exploration of culturally rich and thought-provoking themes including Aharya, Motherhood, Colours, Aparajita and Hasya with renowned dancers. This year, through the Children's Edition, the festival celebrated young practitioners, educators, and dance institutions to shine a light on the future stakeholders of India's classical dance traditions.

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This year centred on the theme of early-stage learning, the festival placed young dancers at the forefront, offering them a formal stage to present their training and discipline. Performances across three evenings featured students from leading dance institutions, reflecting both the rigour of classical pedagogy and the diversity of styles being nurtured across the city.

A key highlight of this year's edition was the introduction of the Mudra Interschool Classical Dance Competition, which saw participation from over 75 academic schools and 115 entries in dance styles like Kathak, Bharatanatyam and Other (Duet, Trio and Group), marking a significant step towards integrating classical arts within academic environments. The competition provided a structured platform for schools to engage with dance beyond an extracurricular activity, encouraging academic institutions to regard classical Indian dance with the same seriousness as sports.

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Winning schools included:

Bharatanatyam Duet (Junior)

- 1st Prize - Vidya Niketan, Dombivali

- 2nd Prize - Mother Mary's English High School & Junior College, Nallasopara | The Green Acres Academy, Chembur

- 3rd Prize - Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane | Holy Angels' School & Jr. College, Dombivli

- Special Mention - Balmohan Vidyamandir Marathi (Primary), Dadar | Euro school, Dombivili, Mary Immaculate Girls' Primary School, Borivali

Bharatanatyam Duet (Senior)

- 1st Prize - Kohinoor International School, Kurla | The Somaiya School, Vidyavihar

- 2nd Prize - Apeejay School, Nerul

- 3rd Prize - The South Indian Association High School and Jr College Dombivli

Bharatanatyam Group (Junior)

- 1st Prize - Lakshdham High School, Goregaon

- 2nd Prize - The Somaiya School, Vidyavihar

- 3rd Prize - AM Naik School, Powai

Bharatanatyam Group (Senior)

- 1st Prize - Delhi Public School, Nerul

- 2nd Prize - Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School, Vashi | St. Francis School, Borivali

- 3rd Prize - Podar International Scholl, Vasai

Bharatanatyam Trio (Junior+Senior)

- 1st Prize - Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

- 2nd Prize - Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar | Vidya Niketan, Dombivli

- 3rd Prize - Sadhu Vasvani International School, Sanpada

- Special Mention - Canossa High School, Mahim | Harmony School, Kharghar

Kathak Group (Junior)

- 1st Prize - B D Somani International School (Primary)

- 2nd Prize - Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

- 3rd Prize - VIBGYOR High School, Airoli

Kathak Group (Senior)

- 1st Prize - Apeejay School, Nerul

- 2nd Prize - Billabong High International School, Malad | DAV Public School, Thane

- 3rd Prize - Sadhu Vasvani International School, Sanpada

- Special Mention - New Horizon Scholars School, Airoli

Kathak Duet (Junior)

- 1st Prize - Carmel Convent, Badlapur

- 2nd Prize - Greenlawns High School, Warden Road

Kathak Duet (Senior)

- 1st Prize - Delhi Public School, Nerul

- 2nd Prize - Omkar International School | Sadhu Vasvani International School, Sanpada

- 3rd Prize - IES Katrap Vidyalaya Secondary English, Badlapur | Universal High School, Thane

- Special Mention - Pawar Public School, Dombivli | Universal High School, Dahisar

Kathak Trio (Junior + Senior)

- 1st Prize - Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School, Vashi

- 2nd Prize - Balmohan Vidyamandir (CBSE)

- 3rd Prize - Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane

Multiform Duet (Junior+Senior)

- 1st Prize - Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane W (Dance style - Kuchipudi & Mohiniyattam)

- 2nd Prize - Dnyandeep Seva Mandal's Primary And Secondary School, Karave, Navi Mumbai (Dance style - Odissi)

- 3rd Prize - Mount Litera School international, BKC (Dance style - Bharatanatyam & Odissi)

Multiform Trio (Junior+Senior)

- 1st Prize - JBCN International Chembur (Dance style - Manipuri)

- 2nd Prize - Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle (Dance style - Odissi)

- 3rd Prize - B.D. Somani International School (High School), Cuffe Parade (Dance style - Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kathak)

Multiform Group (Junior)

- 1st Prize - Pawar Public School Palava, Dombivli (Dance style - Odissi)

- 2nd Prize - Jawahar VidyaBhavan Primary Marathi school, Chembur (Dance style - Odissi)

- 3rd Prize - Sacred Heart School - Primary, Kalyan (Dance style - Bharatnatyam & Kathak)

Multiform Group (Senior)

- 1st Prize - Amar Kor Vidyalaya, Bhandup (Dance style - Manipuri)

- 2nd Prize - Swami Shamanand High School, Ghatkopar (Dance style - Odissi) | Dnyandeep Seva Mandal's Primary And Secondary School, Karave, Navi Mumbai (Dance style - Odissi)

Reflecting on the success of the festival, Dr. Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head - Dance Dept., NCPA remarked, "It was incredibly reassuring to witness such young dancers approach classical forms with both discipline and curiosity. We extended our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, along with equal appreciation to every parent and dance teacher who brought sincerity and dedication to the stage. It reaffirmed that these traditions were not merely being preserved, but meaningfully inherited."

She added, "Mudra this year aimed to honour that early stage of learning, where the foundation for a lifelong engagement with the arts is laid. The overwhelming response from academic schools to our first-ever dance competition was truly encouraging. Several classical dance teachers shared that, owing to this initiative, schools had begun approaching them to choreograph classical pieces--a welcome shift from the usual preference for Bollywood dance. The appreciation received by children for their performances at both the festival and the competition has given us hope that more parents and schools will be inspired to encourage young learners to pursue classical dance."

Beyond festivals and competitions, the NCPA understands the importance of access and exposure in shaping the next generation of dancers and constantly engages with children through its CSR programmes in government and aided schools including Nrityaparichay (a 3-year dance diploma), Vistaar (lecture demonstration), Dance Camps.

As Mudra continues to evolve, the 2026 edition reinforces a clear direction: that the future of classical dance lies not only in preservation, but in early engagement, accessibility, and sustained encouragement within both cultural and academic spaces.

About NCPA

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, is India's premier cultural institution. Inaugurated in 1969, it was the first multi-venue, multi-genre cultural centre in South Asia. The NCPA is committed to preserving and promoting India's rich and vibrant artistic heritage in the fields of music, dance, theatre, film, literature and photography, as well as presenting new and innovative work by Indian and international artistes from a diverse range of genres, including drama, contemporary dance, orchestral concerts, opera, jazz and chamber music. Today, the NCPA hosts more than 700 events each year, making it India's largest and most holistic performing arts centre.

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