New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): There is an urgent need to link weavers and artisans through e-Commerce platforms and leveraging of the new technology for the growth of textiles sector, Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Goyal reviewed the functioning of Ministry of Textiles, its autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under its administrative control.

During the meeting Goyal directed the concerned officials to take all the required measures to accelerate the growth of handlooms and handicrafts sector.

"There was special focus on livelihood sector of handlooms and handicrafts. Implementation of schemes in these sectors were discussed in details," Ministry of Textiles said in a statement released after the review meeting.

The minister directed for simplification of process and for an effective online dashboard based monitoring system for transparency.

"He also advised all officials to maintain good communication with State Government functionaries to improve the outcome and impact of the Central Government schemes," the statement said.

In this regard he asked the officers to organise a virtual conference with the State Government Secretaries responsible for this sector.

The progress of Craft Villages was reviewed and the Minister directed for completion of all these projects in the next 6 months.

Goyal emphasised that the weavers and artisans should be assisted in marketing their produce through all platforms of e.g. Delhi Haat, Urban Haats and Handloom Haat. He also advised for leveraging technology by linking these weavers and artisans through e-Commerce platforms available.

The Minister also asked the officers to work with motto to increase the share of weavers/artisans in the consumer spending as done by dairy cooperative Amul for milk producers.

The Minister advised the officials to properly implement SAMARTH the skill development initiatives of the Textiles Ministry. He emphasised on the use technology for effective monitoring for better outcome.

Goyal also reviewed the work of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles. (ANI)

