Gujarat Giants will face off against the Patna Pirates in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 08, 2021 (Saturday) at 09:30 PM IST as both teams aim for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna Pirates have been one of the best teams in the competition so far and will have the top spot in their sights and the record champions can move to the summit of the team standings with a win. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have been inconsistent and are placed ninth but can close the gap on the top four.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

