Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Netcore Cloud, the leading full-stack martech SaaS company, today announced the appointment of Krish Ramachandran as Chief Revenue Officer.

In this role, Krish will set up Netcore's European and South American field sales operations, with headquarters in Berlin, Germany. He will be responsible for building and leading the sales and other go-to-market functions to scale revenue in these regions.

Online sales in Europe in 2020 is estimated to be over 700 billion euros with over 70 per cent of all internet users shopping online. With thousands of local online stores addressing this market, there is a massive opportunity for Netcore to help improve user engagement, maximize revenues and improve customer experience through its omnichannel personalization platform

Krish brings with him almost a decade of experience in the SaaS industry with specialization in sales and distribution, having built teams ground up and orchestrated several zero-to-one growth journeys. As former Sales Director at Freshworks, he played a pivotal role in the company's expansion to Non-English markets and also built their global partner channel spanning over 50 countries.

"We are very excited to have Krish with us to lead our European & South American teams. His rich experience and immense knowledge of European SaaS industry will help us grow and expand our business effectively. I am sure that his leadership will guide us to take Netcore Cloud to newer heights in the two new markets," said Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business.

"We have been experiencing unprecedented momentum in our growth and expansion in Asia and the US. With our latest full-stack martech cloud, we are poised to make a mark in the EU and South American marketing technology space. Krish's solid SaaS background and global marketing knowledge will help to further strengthen our position in the martech world," added Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud.

"I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Netcore, especially because of its Indian roots. Netcore has been in business for 20+ years and, in the recent years, has transformed into a global leader, winning customers across the world. With a great product market fit, and more than 60 per cent market share in India, South East and MEA, Netcore is now strongly committed to establish itself and grow in the EU and South America. The challenge to build teams from scratch always excites me. I am looking forward to my journey with Netcore Cloud," says Krish.

