New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Niine Hygiene and Personal Care has launched its period tracker app along with the WhatsApp Store Locator feature.

Ramping up its agenda to streamline its promotion and distribution of sanitary napkins, the company has been the first in India to launch a period tracking app, which has been developed in consultation with medical professionals.

Aimed at addressing the lack of knowledge about menstruation, the app is multilingual. It aims to break the stigma around menstruation discussion and make women more aware of their bodies' functions and natural menstrual cycle.

To streamline the process of making Niine Sanitary napkins accessible to its customers, the WhatsApp Store Locator service enables customers to find the closest store where Niine Sanitary Napkins are available. Niine Sanitary Napkins is an all-India brand that launched an affordable sanitary napkin in 2018.

Amar Tulsiyan, Founder and CEO, Niine Sanitary Napkins, shares, "We are constantly innovating and expanding our product range while ensuring even our most affordable offering has the same quality and hygiene standard as premium products. At Niine, we are continuously launching different variants of sanitary pads including different sizes and price ranges. The idea is to provide sanitary napkins to all the sections of the society and spread awareness that safe sanitary napkins are as important as the use of right menstrual hygiene."

Speaking more on how the company wishes to offer the best products to the Indian community, Gaurav Bathwal, Co-Founder, Niine Sanitary Napkins, avers, "Niine inaugurated Sanitary napkins manufacturing unit In Gorakhpur and we have hired the made-in-India brand. We best talents to offer reliable products that benefit the customers in the best way possible. The robust sales team Is headed by national sales head Tara Singh Chahar who has 12 years of experience in consumer products and depth knowledge of sales and marketing. For the making of the product, we make sure that we collect the best of the raw material and develop a range of products that cater to the needs of all kinds of consumers. The brand has hired an experienced team of experts in the hygiene product sector. They have been continuously working on the enhancement of the product for more than two years now. The biggest challenge we faced so far as an Indian manufacturing unit is finding the suitable talent."

Visionary, Sharat Khemka, Co-Founder, Niine Sanitary Napkins, says, "Being a made-in-India brand, we consider it as our duty to understand the Insights of our customers and come up with suitable solutions. Along with extra soft products for a dry and hot climate, our main focus has always been on improving menstrual hygiene and hence we are also engaged in social marketing. To further ensure this, we are working at grass root levels to create awareness about menstrual health so that everyone has a better and healthy life."

Niine aims to become a one-stop solution for all consumer needs. To beat long-standing challenges faced by customers and to build on emerging market opportunities, we have adopted technology advancements to enhance the consumer experience. Today Niine is ranked amongst the most trusted sanitary napkins brand among women in India.

It has been awarded as India's Most Admirable Brand 2020 for offering premium hygiene and personal care products to consumers. From the company's perspective, it has played a pivotal role as a driving force for creating platforms to help remove the taboo of periods from society; it also prides itself in its endeavour to open up conversations in families and men, in particular, to seeing and discussing sanitary products as a norm.

