PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, has announced its subsidiary, NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited, has received a Letter of Intent from West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited for restoration of CCTV cameras under the "CCTV Project and OFC Backbone Project in NKGSCCL" covering the entire New Town area.

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The scope of work includes restoration of CCTV cameras through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) laying along with installation of related accessories, ensuring seamless surveillance coverage and robust network connectivity across the region. The project is aimed at strengthening the existing urban surveillance infrastructure, improving monitoring capabilities, and supporting smart city initiatives in New Town. The total value of the contract stands at ₹56.01 Lakhs (inclusive of all applicable taxes).

With increasing focus on urban safety, smart city development, and digitisation of public infrastructure, electronic security and CCTV-based projects are witnessing strong demand from government bodies and municipal authorities. Such projects typically offer better margin profiles compared to traditional facility management services, driven by higher technical intensity, integration capabilities, and value-added service components. This positions the Company favourably to enhance its service mix and improve overall profitability over the medium term.

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Commenting on the Development Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We view this as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our subsidiary's team, and we are encouraged by the opportunity to collaborate with the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited on this project. We believe continued stakeholder support will play an important role in successfully executing such initiatives.

This order further strengthens the Company's electronic security capabilities while reinforcing its growing presence in government-led urban infrastructure and smart surveillance projects, and aligns with its strategy to scale higher-value, technology-driven service offerings."

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