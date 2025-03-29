NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: As a highly anticipated annual event, Nitrrothon continues to bring together fitness enthusiasts and change-makers in a powerful celebration of health and social responsibility. Pune witnessed an extraordinary confluence of fitness, celebrity glamour, and social impact at Nitrrothon 2025, hosted by Nitrro Fitness at its Kalyani Nagar center. The event saw an overwhelming participation of over 1,600 runners, uniting fitness enthusiasts, families, and dignitaries in a powerful stride towards "Educating the Girl Child." With meticulously planned race categories of 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km, Nitrrothon 2025 attracted participants from diverse backgrounds, welcoming runners aged 10 to 75, with families running together, parents pushing strollers, and members of the Armed Forces and Police Force showcasing their commitment to fitness and discipline.

Adding to the grandeur, renowned actor Ajinkya Deo, reality TV actress and model Smita Gondkar, influencer and actor Jatin Shah, fitness influencer Pranit Shilimkar, and actress-model Vaishali Joshi graced the event, motivating participants with their presence. The marathon was officially flagged off by Former MLA Sunil Tingre, who later presided over the award ceremony, reinforcing the event's significance and credibility.

A major highlight of this year's marathon was the participation of 10 girls from the NGO 'Hope for Children' in the 5 km run, symbolizing the true essence of the event-empowering young girls and advocating for their right to education and sports. In a heartfelt gesture, bicycles, educational materials, sportswear, shoes, boxing gloves, and training bags were donated to the NGO, equipping these young girls with essential resources to support their education and athletic training.

As runners reached the finish line, they were welcomed with cheers, applause, and the coveted Nitrrothon Finisher's Medal-a striking emblem featuring a lion symbolizing strength, resilience, and triumph. More than just a symbol of athletic accomplishment, this medal represented each participant's unwavering commitment to fitness and giving back to the community.

Sharing his thoughts on the event's success, Prabodh Davkhare, CMD of Nitrro Fitness, remarked, "Nitrrothon has always been about more than just running-it embodies a commitment to fitness, well-being, and social responsibility. Witnessing thousands of participants run for a cause as noble as educating the girl child is truly inspiring. We are proud to set a benchmark for fitness events in Pune and look forward to scaling greater heights in the years to come."

With an overwhelming response and unwavering community spirit, Nitrrothon 2025 has set a new standard for marathons in Pune. The success of this edition paves the way for an even larger and more impactful event in the coming years, further reinforcing the role of fitness as a catalyst for positive social change.

