Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PNN): MC Mary Kom, the most decorated Indian boxer with multiple Asian gold medals and an Olympic Bronze medal in 2012, has joined India's biggest marketplace nOFTEN NFT (non-fungible token) to introduce her unseen innovation and collections to her fans.

Also known as 'Magnificient Mary', Mary Kom is a trailblazer in the world of boxing. She is the only Indian female boxer to have qualified for the Summer Olympics in 2012 and won a bronze medal in the 51 kg category flyweight competition and ranked as the world's No. 1 female light-flyweight by International Boxing Association (amateur) (AIBA).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Held For Allegedly Thrashing, Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Boy in Dwarka.

What are NFTs?

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are one-of-a-kind digital tokens that serve as proof of ownership for virtual goods like artwork, music, gaming, sports, and other digital collectibles. NFTs convert digital works of art and other valuables into unique and verifiable assets that are unreplicable and tradeable online. NFTs are evolving fast and are the unique digital assets or property that make them non-equivalent to other tokens on the blockchain network.

Also Read | India Achieves $400 Billion Merchandise Exports Well Before Target Date, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Supported by the enabling technology of NFTs which would help the sports lovers to own her piece of rare moments of sporting history, nOFTEN has announced the launch of a rare collection of NFTs of the celebrated life of MC Mary Kom.

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom was born in a poor Christian Baptist Kom family in Kagathei village in Churachandpur district of rural Manipur on November 24, 1982. Her parents were tenant farmers who worked in jhum fields. Being the eldest of her three children, Kom grew up in humble surroundings, helping her parents with farm-related chores, going to school, and learning athletics initially and later boxing simultaneously. Kom's father was a wrestler in his younger days.

Kom attended Loktak Christian Model High School in Moirang through sixth grade and then St. Xavier Catholic School till eighth grade. Kom competed in sporting activities such as javelin and 400 meters sprinting while in school. Kom, like many other young Manipuris who were inspired to try boxing after fellow Manipuri Dingko Singh won a gold medal at the Asian Games in Bangkok in 1998, decided to give it a shot.

Kom was transferred to Adimjati High School, Imphal, after finishing class 8, but was unable to pass the matriculation exam. Not intending to reappear for them, she dropped out of school and took her examinations at NIOS, Imphal, before graduating from Churachandpur College.

Kom played in a variety of sports during her high school years, including volleyball, football, and athletics. Dingko Singh's achievements motivated her to move from athletics to boxing in 2000. In Imphal, she began her training with K. Kosana Meitei, her first coach. She left her hometown at the age of 15 to study at the Imphal Sports Academy. Meitei recalled her as a devoted hard worker with a strong willpower who rapidly picked up the fundamentals of boxing. Following that, she trained at Khuman Lampak under Manipur state boxing coach M. Narjit Singh.

Kom kept her interest in boxing a secret from her father, who was himself a former wrestler, out of concern that it would harm Kom's face and jeopardise her marriage prospects. He became aware of it, though, when Kom's photograph appeared in a newspaper following her victory in the 2000 state boxing championship. After three years, her father began to support Kom's boxing endeavours as he became convinced of her passion for the sport.

Without ever competing in professional boxing, Kom, a politician and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), has set a new standard in amateur boxing. Kom made history in 2015 when she became the first amateur in India to earn more than multiple professional athletes in terms of earnings, endorsements, and trophies. She is the first woman to win the Padma Bhushan award as an amateur athlete.

"nOFTEN is extremely excited to get associated with the legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom. We will be instrumental in bringing positive change to sports by leveraging the power of the sports community across the world. The first NFT launch of MC Mary Kom, one of India's greatest athlete, is a momentous step forwards," said Constantin Aurin of nOFTEN.

Aurin stated that nOFTEN is regarded as a haven for celebrities and artists to showcase their works. It will offer NFTs for legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, Indian field hockey player Manpreet Singh, Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh, rappers such as The Game, and YouTube personality Amit Bhadana, in addition to top models and a slew of other celebrities from the Bollywood, entertainment, music, and sports industries and also fans can avail benefit of this opportunity by procuring unique and unseen innovation of their favourite artists at 10% Discount, when purchased from nOFTEN NFT Marketplace using NOF token.

nOFTEN is built on Etherlite blockchain- the fast, scalable, low fees blockchain. It will enable nOFTEN to be more accessible to NFT users saving on exorbitantly high fees and transaction lag as being faced on other NFT Marketplaces.

nOFTEN is also planning further to signup many more global celebrities, leading fashion designers, and leading singers from the world in the coming weeks and months.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)