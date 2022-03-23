New Delhi, March 23: In another instance of Crime against minors, a 42-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly beating up and sexually assaulting a minor boy in Delhi’s Dwarka area, according to the police.

The police said the complainant, an eight-year-old boy, told his mother that the accused first hit him and later committed “unnatural offences” on the terrace of the residential building in Sector 22.

According to a report in Indian Express, the police received a call about the incident on March 13 around 6 pm. The boy’s mother complained about an unknown woman assaulting her son while he was out playing. “A woman sub-inspector was asked to conduct an inquiry. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Minor Girl Gang-Raped by Two Brothers in Kanpur

During the investigation, we found evidence corroborating the mother’s version. A case under sections of hurt, unnatural offences, POCSO Act, and JJ Act was registered at Sector 23 police station,” said a police officer. Pune Shocker: Father, Brother of Minor Girl Arrested for Raping Her for Over 6 Years

The 42-year-old Kavita was arrested from her home three days later. She allegedly slapped the boy and later sexually assaulted him by inserting an object in his private parts, said the police. “The investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts and sequence of events,” said an officer.

