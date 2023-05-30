PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30: Gravita India Limited (Gravita) a leading recycling company with 11 eco-conscious state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe. The Group has global footprint in 70+ countries having recycling DNA of 30+ years with 5 business verticals.

As per the block deal details from NSE Nomura has bought 32,00,000 equity shares of the Company at Rs 565 during block deal window, which is 4.64 per cent of the equity of the Company.

With this, QIB holdings in the company almost reaches to 8 per cent of the total equity.

The strong performance and business growth kept attracting valuable investors to the company.

Today, the stock touched 52 weeks high of Rs 601 and closed at Rs 578.90.

