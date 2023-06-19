BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Finnable, a prominent fin-tech (financial technology) start-up that is focused on making personal loans of up to Rs 10 Lakhs accessible in a matter of minutes.

Finnable offers personal loans at affordable rates of interest, starting at just 15.95 per cent per annum. The repayment tenures for these loans are flexible, ranging from 6 months to 60 months. Once approved, the loan is disbursed within 2 hours.

Finnable personal loans are a great way to meet any personal needs as they do not come with any end-use restrictions. One can get a Finnable personal loan online on Bajaj Markets' app or website.

