Mumbai, June 19: A 45-year-old woman named, who lives in west Ahmedabad, was horrified to discover pesticide powder in the sugar bottle and liquid that looked like phenyl on the bathroom floor quite often. Her 13-year-old daughter, who had threatened to murder her, was found to be the culprit after careful investigation. As long as these episodes persisted, she felt compelled to call the local helpline.

The adolescent girl wanted to hurt the parents, according to our conversations. She wanted them to eat candy laced with pesticides or fall and hit their heads as they slid across the slick floor. We learned that the mother had taken her daughter's phone a few days prior and had refused to return it. said a counsellor with the Abhayam 181 women's hotline, adding that the girl has since turned aggressive. PUBG Addiction: Denied New Mobile for Playing the Game, Mumbai Boy Commits Suicide.

The girl, according to the parents, was talking on the phone with her online friends all night or browsing social media to watch videos or read posts. Her academic and social lives had been severely affected due to this.

The parents were shocked since they had not expected such a response. The therapists claimed that they were even more astounded since they had done all possible to care for the daughter, who was born after 13 years of their marriage. Mobile Game Addiction? Here’s How Parents Can Help Children Out of Gaming Addiction.

Falguni Patel, the Abhayam helpline coordinator told TOI that this is not an isolated incident involving the hotline. Before the Covid pandemic of 2020, we would receive just 3–4 calls each day. It has tripled in the last several years, and now there are roughly 12 to 15 of these calls every day. Each year, it answers roughly 5,400 calls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).