BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Network People Services Technologies Ltd. (NPST), a leading provider of digital banking and payment processing solutions, has secured three prestigious accolades at the Bharat Fintech Summit's Fintech & Digital Excellence Awards. This recognition highlights NPST's commitment to innovation and its leadership in India's rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2025: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

NPST won the Best RegTech Award for its Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform (RIDP). Powered by artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning algorithms, RIDP enables merchant-acquiring institutions--including banks, payment aggregators, and payment gateways--to implement counter-fraud strategies, enhance risk governance, and ensure compliance.

The company was also honoured as the Runner-Up in the Best Payment FinTech category and received a Special Jury Award for Emerging FinTech Company of the Year for its significant impact on the payments industry. NPST's Payments-Platform-as-a-Service (PPaaS) solution, EvoK. The platform streamlines online transaction processing while offering value-added services such as risk and fraud management, reconciliation, dispute resolution, and advanced analytics.

Also Read | Acharya Satyendra Das Dies: Ayodhya Ram Temple's Chief Priest Passes Away at 85 After Suffering Brain Stroke.

Speaking on this achievement, Deepak Chand Thakur, CEO & Co-founder of NPST, said, "Winning three prestigious awards at the Bharat Fintech Summit reaffirms our dedication to advancing payments technology across the financial ecosystem. This recognition strengthens our resolve to push boundaries, drive innovation, and scale financial inclusion."

The Bharat Fintech Summit's Fintech & Digital Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to fintech, recognizing companies that drive digital transformation through innovation, customer-centric solutions, and technological advancements.

As NPST continues to expand its footprint in the fintech space, it currently processes 6% of India's digital payments and serves over 100 clients across 700 locations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)