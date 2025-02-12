New Delhi, February 12: Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple, passed away on Wednesday. He was 85. He was undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital in Lucknow after suffering a brain stroke. The news of the chief priest's death was confirmed by his disciple Pradeep Das. According to the hospital’s official statement, he was admitted to the neurology ward’s HDU on February 3 in critical condition. He had also been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the chief priest.

"The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute! We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om peace!" CM Yogi wrote in a post on X. Acharya Satyendra Das Dies: Chief Priest of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Passes Away at Lucknow Hospital Days After Suffering Stroke.

Acharya Satyendra Das had been the chief priest of the Ram temple for decades and held immense respect across Ayodhya and beyond. He was serving as the priest at the temporary Ram temple in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished. Acharya Satyendra Das Health Update: Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s Chief Priest Suffers Brain Haemorrhage, Referred to Lucknow PGI for Further Treatment.

Born into a life of devotion, Acharya Das chose the path of spirituality at the young age of 20. He was associated with the Nirvani Akhara, one of Ayodhya’s prominent religious sects. Known for his accessibility, he was one of Ayodhya’s most approachable saints, often sought out by journalists from across the country for insights into the Ram Temple movement and developments in Ayodhya. His passing marks the end of an era, as he was the longest-serving chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

