India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: Team India takes on England in the third and last One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. India have already won the series 2-0 and now will be looking to make it 3-0. But more importantly, this game will provide both the sides one final opportunity to fine tune their strategy for the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins from February 19 onwards. Meanwhile, for IND vs NZ free live streaming online and live TV channel telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

The second ODI in Cuttack belonged to Indian captain Rohit Sharma who returned to form with a splendid century as India chased down 305 with four wickets in hand. Apart from Rohit’s 119, Shubman Gill smashed yet another half-century. In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja returned with impressive figures of 3/35 in his quota of 10 overs.

When is India vs England 3rd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph for Young Fan, Team India Captain Shows Nice Gesture By Engaging in Friendly Conversation With Him Alongside Rishabh Pant and Other Cricketers (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD in Hindi commentary. For IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd ODI 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of India vs England ODI series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in India vs England ODI series 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).