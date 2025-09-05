NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 5: Amid increasing consumer concerns over the safety and authenticity of nutrition products available in market today, Amway India, one of the leading companies supporting health and wellbeing, recently announced to have received National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) - Nutritional Supplementation Testing for Sportspersons (NSTS) trusted recognition under its prestigious Trusted Certification Program for its key supplements from its flagship brand Nutrilite. This recognition reinforces Amway's unwavering commitment to offering high-quality, safe, and scientifically backed nutrition products, endorsing five key products - Nutrilite All Plant Protein, Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus K2, Nutrilite Glucosamine HCL with Boswellia, Nutrilite Salmon Omega 3 Softgels, and Nutrilite Daily Plus to be compliant with international standards set by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). These products are thus independently verified for unsafe substances, ensuring the integrity of sports nutrition.

Also Read | Lava Bold N1 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Entry-Level Smartphone Launched in India.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said, "At a time when conversations around the safety and authenticity of nutrition supplements are gaining momentum, this recognition helps reinforce clarity and confidence on our 90-year legacy brand Nutrilite. It further strengthens our position as a trusted family brand while extending its relevance to athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking proven quality. At Amway India, we have always prioritized quality, safety and transparency. In line with our vision of helping people live better lives, we have always ensured that every endeavour we undertake reflects this purpose. Our decades of expertise in nutrition, backed by Nutrilite, the world's #1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand, further reinforces our long-standing commitment to offering trusted nutrition products that support holistic wellbeing. Nutrilite products have traditionally focused on supporting individual and family health across age groups. Our global family of more than 800 scientists, engineers and technicians work relentlessly to develop and deliver world-class products to you and perform more than 5,00,000 quality tests per year, demonstrating our dedication to delivering products with safety and efficacy that is top-notch. This recognition by NFSU is a testament to that dedication and elevates our products to new standards."

The trusted recognition was granted by the Centre of Excellence - National Supplement Testing for Sportspersons (CoE-NSTS) at NFSU, Gujarat--a government-recognized facility for testing sports nutrition supplements. Established under a tri-party MoU between the Ministry of Home Affairs, FSSAI, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the CoE-NSTS conducts advanced analytical and batch-wise testing against WADA-prohibited substances. Certified products are listed on the official NFSU portal and carry the "NFSU-NSTS Trusted" mark, assuring athletes and institutions of their safety and compliance. As a result, the 5 Nutrilite products are now authorized to carry the NFSU-NSTS logo on their packaging an independent mark of assurance, trust and transparency.

Also Read | Happy Teachers’ Day 2025 Images and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Share Messages, Thoughtful Greetings, Sayings and HD Wallpapers To Honour the Mentors in Your Life.

As awareness around clean label in nutrition grows, Amway India's move into this space further reinforces its positioning in the Indian health and wellbeing space. This milestone underscores Amway India's continued efforts in enhancing product integrity, driving transparency, and empowering its distributors with differentiated, high-quality offerings.

Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies supporting health and wellbeing, is an ultimate wholly owned subsidiary of Amway Corporation (Alticor Global Holdings Inc), USA, the world's #1 direct-selling company. Globally, Amway is a 65+ years old, US$ $ 7.4 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D have seen more than 750 global patents granted and a few more patents pending. Amway has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend its innovation and science capabilities to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development.

Amway India sells close to 140 daily-use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Selling Partners who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use.

Amway's first manufacturing facility in India, located at Nilakotai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplement brand, has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of beauty & skincare products under Artistry Skin Nutrition™, which is a blend of Artistry skin science and Nutrilite expertise, infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable.

1. gdretail.net/amway-claims2. www.directsellingnews.com/global-100-lists3. SOURCE: GlobalData, gdretail.net/amway-claims

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)