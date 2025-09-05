New Delhi, September 5: Lava Bold N1 5G is launched today in India. Lava Mobiles brings its latest entry-level 5G smartphone for budget-conscious users. The smartphone comes with a sleek design. The device comes with a large display and a long-lasting battery. Lava Bold N1 5G price in India starts at INR 6,749 with launch offers.

Bold N1 5G comes with a glossy finish design at the rear and is offered in multiple colour options. The smartphone supports all 5G SIMs in India. It comes with bloatware free experience and also offers free service at home. MrBeast Planning To Launch a Phone Company? After US President Donald Trump, YouTuber Likely To Expand Brand With MVNO Model.

Lava Bold N1 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Bold N1 5G is powered by a UNISOC T765 octa-core 5G processor built on a 6nm process. It runs on Android 15 and is available in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB storage options. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colours.

It includes a 5,000mAh battery. The Bold N1 5G features a 13MP AI rear camera that supports 4K video recording at 30fps, and a 5MP front camera with screen flash. It offers protection against dust and splashes with an IP54 rating. The smartphone also offers face unlock and a side fingerprint sensor. As per reports, customers will receive 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Google Rolls Out Material 3 Expressive Update to More Pixel Devices With Live Effects for Fun Animations and More; Check Details.

Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India and Sale Details

Lava Bold N1 5G is launched in India with two storage variants at a special launch price. The Bold N1 5G price in India starts at INR 6,749 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at INR 7,249. The smartphone will go on sale starting from the first day of Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals.

