PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: The Nykaa Best in Beauty (NBIB) Awards are back and that means it's time to start voting for the beauty favourites. Following the tremendous success of last year's debut, which saw over 1 lakh beauty enthusiasts cast their votes, the NBIB Awards return to raise the bar even higher. Once again, Nykaa is putting the power of choice in the hands of consumers, celebrating the brands that have earned their trust and admiration. These awards will honor the best global and homegrown beauty brands and their products, spotlighting innovation, excellence, and beauty staples that have occupied a permanent shelf space in the beauty cabinet. The NBIB Awards 2025 are not just a recognition of success but a tribute to the consumers who have helped shape the beauty industry.

Also Read | DC vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 4.

* Honoring the Voice of Consumers, the Awards will Shape Trends and Spotlight the Best in Beauty!

* Get ready for new categories! Voting starts on March 24, 2025, and ends on May 10, 2025. Don't miss the chance--lucky voters could win a bumper reward!~

Also Read | ECS Portugal Challenger 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About T10 Cricket Tournament.

For over a decade, Nykaa has empowered beauty enthusiasts with authentic experiences, education, and immersive content. With this one-of-a-kind digital beauty award, Nykaa continues this legacy by inviting consumers to champion their favorite brands. Together with the consumers, the vast product selections will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of industry experts, influencers, and beauty professionals, ensuring that only the most exceptional products and brands rise to the top. This year's edition promises to set new industry benchmarks and inspire innovation, as Nykaa remains committed to celebrating excellence in beauty, driven by the voices of those who know it best - the consumers.

What's New at NBIB 2025?

Building on the momentum from last year's success, the NBIB 2025 Awards expand to 58 categories, up from 42. This growth reflects the rapid evolution of the beauty industry, spanning Hair Care, Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrances, and Bath & Body. The awards will cover every corner of the beauty world, representing the diverse tastes of today's consumers.

The new categories not only reflect current trends but also look ahead to what's next in beauty. Additions such as Viral Products and Viral New Korean Beauty highlight brands that have garnered widespread consumer attention, while the Impact Award honors those making a substantial impact on the environment.

The Jury: A Diverse Group of Experts

The NBIB 2025 jury comprises industry experts, beauty professionals, and influential personalities who are well-versed in what makes beauty stand out. This year's esteemed jury includes Maheep Kapoor, Indian jewelry designer and a reality TV star; Aanchal Morwani, celebrity hairstylist; Daniel Bauer, Co-Founder Daniel Bauer Academy; Dr. Malvika Kohli, leading dermatologist; Aditi Bhatia, Actor, and celebrated photographer Taras Taraporvala. They will be joined by popular beauty influencer Aashna Hegde, and esteemed Beauty, Wellness Editor & Enthusiast Shagun Khanna. This diverse panel will ensure a well-rounded selection of winners that truly embody excellence in beauty.

Commenting on the announcement, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty said "As we return for the second edition of the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards, we're more committed than ever to celebrating the beauty choices that matter most to our consumers. This year, we're raising the bar with new categories that capture the pulse of the ever-evolving beauty landscape. Our mission remains the same--honoring the most loved, innovative, and forward-thinking homegrown and global brands that continue to redefine the industry.

Nykaa has always been at the forefront of beauty in India, shaping trends and bringing consumers the best from around the world. With the trust of our ever-growing community, we're proud to spotlight the products and brands that inspire loyalty and set new standards for excellence. This year's panel of esteemed jury members will ensure we stay true to our vision--setting a bold new benchmark in beauty innovation and consumer-first choices."

KNOW HOW TO VOTE:

Click here to vote! Voting for the NBIB 2025 Awards will open on March 24 and run until May 10. Once voting concludes, the jury will begin deliberations to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all the nominees. The deliberation process will culminate in the announcement of the winners in June 2025.

The ultimate surprise--lucky voters stand a chance to win a bumper prize!

Empowering Beauty Lovers for Over a Decade

Nykaa has been at the forefront of democratizing beauty in India, bringing the best global and homegrown brands to millions of consumers. Serving over 40 million customers, Nykaa continues to set the pace for the industry, spearheading innovations and initiatives that transform the beauty landscape. The NBIB 2025 Awards are just one of many ways Nykaa empowers its community to shape the future of the beauty industry.

By putting consumer choice at the heart of these awards, Nykaa reaffirms its commitment to celebrating beauty in all its forms--be it through innovation, sustainability, or ethical practices--while offering unparalleled access to the products consumers trust and love.

For any queries, visit https://www.nykaa.com/nykaabestinbeauty2025/lp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648110/Nykaa_Best_in_Beauty_Awards_2025.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)