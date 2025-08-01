Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] August 1 (ANI): The Government of Odisha has partnered with the Singapore-headquartered Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) to launch the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub (I-GFTCH) in Bhubaneswar.

To transform Odisha into a global hub for financial technology innovation, I-GFTCH will be officially inaugurated on August 21, 2025 and the first programme under the I-GFTCH umbrella--Global Learning via NUS-AIDF--will roll out in September 2025.

The I-GFTCH is aimed to integrate global education, innovation, and industry collaboration in FinTech and InsurTech. The move is expected to position Bhubaneswar at the forefront of India's emerging digital economy, aligning closely with national growth priorities.

The government is adopting a four-pillar strategy to drive this transformation, Global Learning, NUS-AIDF Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech (CFI), a five-month professional course led by the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The programme combines online learning with in-person training in Bhubaneswar, project work, and internships. Over 7,000 students from Odisha are expected to benefit, with the initiative supported by the Skill Development Institute, Department of Higher Education, and the Union Ministry of Education.

"This partnership places Odisha on the global map of digital skilling," said Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of Higher Education, Odisha. "We are investing in the youth of Odisha to thrive in the USD 1.8 trillion global digital economy," added Mukesh Mahaling, Minister for Electronics & IT.

Global Mindshare, In Q1 of 2026, Bhubaneswar will host Black Swan Summit (BSS) India, a flagship event from GFTN that convenes global leaders in frontier technologies like AI, quantum computing, tokenisation, and digital infrastructure.

For Global Innovation, a Centre of Excellence will be set up to support digital transformation and nurture startups. The facility will offer incubation, mentorship, bootcamps, venture development, and access to GFTN's international resources.

Under Global Capability Hub, the state is developing an offshore/nearshore hub to host national and international financial institutions. These centres are aimed to go beyond cost-efficiency, fostering innovation through shared workspaces and integrated digital infrastructure.

The initiative stems from an MoU signed during the January 2025 state visit of Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Commenting on the rapid progress, Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN, praised Odisha's leadership, stating, "Odisha's bold vision to become a global FinTech innovation hub is coming to life... unlocking global opportunities for local talent."

This initiative reflects Odisha's commitment to creating a globally integrated, innovation-led, and inclusive digital economy. (ANI)

