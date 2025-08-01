New Delhi, August 1: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced new UPI rules from August 1, 2025 (today), bringing changes that may impact how people use different digital payment platforms. If you are someone who regularly uses PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm, the UPI new rules 2025 will alter your daily transactions and other services. From balance checks to transaction alerts, the new UPI rules have already come into effect from today, but what exactly has changed?

The new set of UPI rules has rolled out today that will affect all UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and more. The UPI covers several areas where users interact in a daily basis. Whether it is about how you check your balance or how your payments get processed, the new UPI rules 2025 might change your experience with digital money transfers. Here is a quick look at the changes that have been made and how the UPI new rules might affect your payments going forward. Hiring in 2025: India's Formal Hiring Stable in June As Demand for Remote Work Rises, Says Indeed Hiring Lab Report.

UPI New Rules 2025

Starting from August 1, 2025, the UPI new rules have introduced restriction that affects how users check their bank balances through digital payment apps. If you frequently use PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or other UPI-based apps to monitor your account, you will now have to be mindful. A daily limit has been placed on balance checks, capping them at 50 times within a 24-hours. NPCI aims to reduce the load on the system’s backend (API) during high-traffic hours to ensure smoother UPI services across platforms.

Under the new UPI rules effective August 1, 2025, users will now have to schedule their UPI Autopay payments like electricity bills, water bills, OTT subscriptions, and other charges only during non-peak hours. NPCI has defined peak hours as 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM. During these busy hours, UPI platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm will limit non-customer initiated requests for automatic payments. NPCI reportedly said, "Any other time shall be referred as non-peak hour. During peak hours, UPI members are required to restrict non-customer-initiated APIs.” BSNL, MTNL Revival Plan: Indian Government Targets INR 900 Crore From BSNL, INR 4,573 Crore From MTNL in FY26 Through Asset Monetisation.

From today, UPI rules have placed limits on how often users can access their bank account details through UPI apps. As per the new policy, UPI users can now retrieve information about their bank accounts only up to 25 times in 24 hours. There is also a restriction on how frequently users can check the status of a pending transaction, which is limited to three times per day. Each check should be separated from one another by a 90-second gap to reduce system congestion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).