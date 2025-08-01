Sitaare Zameen Par marked the acting comeback of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. After the disappointing box office run of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, fans were eagerly waiting to see what 'Mr Perfectionist' would deliver next. The movie, a spiritual successor to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, was released in theatres on June 20, 2025, and resonated well with audiences. The film features Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, along with 10 new actors with intellectual disabilities. The movie is now making its digital debut, and Aamir Khan is directly bringing it to YouTube using a pay-per-view model. However, it was recently found that iPhone users were being charged more. Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ To Stream Online Soon — Here’s When and Where You Can Watch the Blockbuster for Just INR 100 (Read To Know).

Aamir Khan’s Team Apologises for Hiked ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ YouTube Rental Price on iOS

Aamir Khan recently announced that his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par could be watched on YouTube for just INR 100. However, turns out that iOS users were being charged INR 179 to watch the film. However, makers of the film have now reacted to the matter and issued a statement.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Aamir Khan Production shared a post and wrote, "Our sincere apologies. We just became aware that the cost to rent our film Sitaare Zameen Par is reflecting as INR 179 on Apple devices. We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Check Aamir Khan Productions’ Statement Below

Our sincere apologies 🙏🏽 We just became aware that the cost to rent our film Sitaare Zameen Par is reflecting as ₹179 on Apple devices. We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding 🙏🏽 — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 31, 2025

Aamir Khan on Releasing ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on YouTube

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan expressed excitement about his new distribution strategy for Sitaare Zameen Par. He said, "For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres. Finally, the time has come. My dream is that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. Sitaare Zameen Par was released on YouTube on August 1, 2025, with subtitles and dubs in major languages to cater to a wider audience. Aamir Khan Drops Hilarious ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ YouTube Promo With Son Junaid Khan, Skits ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and Embraces ‘Nepo’ Banter Like a Pro (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan’s Workfront

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen making a dashing cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated action drama Coolie starring Rajinikanth. He was has a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic in his pipeline which will reunite him with his 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir Khan is also producing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's upcoming film Lahore 1947.

