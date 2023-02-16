New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Nipun Aggrawal, chief commercial and transformation officer (CCTO), Air India, has posted on a social media site that out of the airline's order of 840 aircraft from European giant Airbus and US Boeing, the firm's order is for 470 planes and the remaining 370 are options.

In a LinkedIn post, he mentioned that "The order comprises of 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade."

The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A-320/321 Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000. The Boeing firm order shall consist of 190 737-Max, 20 787s and 10 777s.

He had posted on Wednesday evening, "We have also signed long-term up for long-term maintenance of the engines with CFM International (CFM), Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace."

According to Airbus, the deliveries for A350s will begin this year, however, the airline has not said when the deliveries of these planes will begin.

On February 14, Aerospace major Boeing said Air India would purchase 290 aircraft from the company to scale up its fleet and achieve sustainable growth. In a statement, Boeing said Air India plans to invest in 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X aeroplanes.

The agreement between Boeing and Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s. When finalised, this will be the most significant Boeing order in South Asia and a historic milestone in the aerospace company's nearly 90-year partnership with the carrier.

CTTO Aggarwal said in the post: "It is indeed a landmark moment in the history of Air India and Indian aviation. This order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process."

He also added, "This order demonstrates the vision and aspiration of the Tata Group to transform Air India into a world-class airline and connect India "non-stop" to every major city in the world. This order is also a testament to the tremendous economic potential unleashed by the Air India privatisation." (ANI)

