Juventus have had a nightmare of a campaign so far with an inglorious exit from the Champions League and were recently given a 15 point penalty that left their league campaign in a lurch. All their focus is now on their Europa League journey, which begins with a Round of 16 qualifier 1st leg against Nantes at the Allianz Arena. The Bianconeri are on a three-game unbeaten run and head into the contest on the back of a 1-0 win over Fiorentina. Although the win lifted their position in the points table, it is nevertheless a morale booster. Nantes on the other hand is in the bottom half of the table in Ligue 1 but have won their last two matches in the league which will give them some confidence. Juventus versus Nantes will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 1:30 am IST. Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United in A £4.5 Billion Deal: Report.

Leonardo Bonucci returns to the matchday squad for Juventus after a hiatus of two months. Although the likes of Paul Pogba, Fabio Miretti, Arkadiusz Milik and Kadio Joge continue to be out due to fitness issues. Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic will lead the attack with Manuel Locatelli, Adrian Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli as the central midfielders in a 3-5-2 formation.

Ignatius Ganago, Moses Simon and Quentin Merlin will miss out for Nantes as they are not fit. Alban Lafont in goal will have a busy day at work with Juventus expected to do much of the attack. Andy Delort will play the lone striker role with Florent Mollet as the no 10. Moussa Sissoko is a workhorse in midfield and can help press the Juventus team higher up the pitch.

When is Juventus vs FC Nantes, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus will face FC Nantes in the knockout round play-off match at the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Friday, February 17. The match will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Stadium, Turin.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs FC Nantes, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Europa League 2022-23 in India. You can watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs FC Nantes match on Sony Ten Sports SD/HD channels. Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies After Collapsing On Pitch Moments After Saving A Penalty.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs FC Nantes, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Europa League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Indian fans can watch the live streaming of this match between Juventus and FC Nantes on the SonyLiv app and website. Juventus should win this game with them being much superior in comparison to their French opponent.

