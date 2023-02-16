Mumbai, February 16: A shocking case of bestiality has spread panic across Dover town in Kent, UK after a man was caught having sex with a horse. The accused, Phillip Henry (34) was caught by an employee at a private stable "giggling" with his trousers around his ankles as he sexually assaulted the animal.

According to the media reports, the horse belonged to the grandchildren of the former mayor of the town. When asked about the incident, the ex-mayor said the accused should be locked up and castrated. Reportedly, as soon as caught having sex with the horse by the groundsman, the accused fled the spot. He was later arrested after his DNA was found in the sample taken from the mare. Bestiality Horror! Adelaide Man Has Sex With Friend’s Dog High on Drugs & Films Himself While Doing It, Gets Sentenced to Prison.

The accused initially denied the charge of bestiality, but later admitted to barbarity when he appeared in court last week. The accused was granted conditional bail. Accordingly, he has been banned from going near any sort of animal with a hoof. Bestiality in Uttar Pradesh: Man Rapes Two-Month-Old Cow in Shahjahanpur; Caught by Locals, Handed Over to Cops.

As per the reports, the accused admitted to possessing a quantity of cannabis at his last court appearance. Henry had a previous conviction for sexual assault against a female, the report added. His next hearing would take place on March 17 at Canterbury Crown Court.

