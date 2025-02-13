BusinessWire India

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 13: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India, and ranked as India's Number 1 Private University by the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2023, has officially launched its Online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program by its business school, the Jindal Global Business School (JGBS). With its residential BBA (Hons) program ranked as India's Number 1 by Outlook iCare Rankings 2023 and 2024, this new online offering is set to bring academic excellence to a wider audience, redefining undergraduate business education in the online space.

The Online BBA is tailored for aspiring professionals and working individuals seeking a formal education in business without compromising on quality. With specializations in, high-quality education that empowers Marketing, HR, Finance and Operations Management, the program blends academic rigor with real-world applications. Delivered by faculties with PhDs from top institutions including from IITs and IIMs, the program offers face-to-face interactions during live sessions and a selection of contemporary elective courses, ensuring a comprehensive and engaging academic experience. Spanning three years, the course carries a total of 120 credits.

Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean of Jindal Global Business School, shared, "This program underscores our commitment to offering globally relevant education that equips students with the knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of today's business world. At the same time, we have prioritized flexibility to meet the needs of modern learners."

One of the standout features of the program is the opportunity for students to opt for a five-day campus immersion, available at an additional cost, where students can experience university life firsthand and build connections with peers and faculty. Additionally, the program introduces a dual specialization option, allowing students to choose two specialization tracks and broaden their career prospects.

Professor Padmanabhan Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance and Student Life said, "At JGU, we are deeply committed to offering a cutting-edge, global-standard curriculum and an unparalleled learning experience to our learners. Our efforts have been recognized globally, with JGU ranked as the best university worldwide for outcomes in the inaugural Times Higher Education Online Learning Rankings 2024. We invite you to join our BBA program and take a significant step towards realizing your future aspirations with the very best in education."

Admissions for the inaugural batch, capped at 200 students, will follow a selection process that includes an entrance exam. The program fee is set at Rs. 2.4 lakhs for three years.

Admissions are open for the Jan 2025 batch and the sessions will commence shortly. This initiative is a testament to O.P. Jindal Global University's commitment to accessible, high-quality education that empowers students for the future.

