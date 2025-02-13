Chennai, February 13: In a shocking turn of events, a woman traffic constable has accused Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North) D Magesh Kumar of sexual harassment, leading to his suspension. The senior officer, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank official, was previously posted in Traffic-South before being transferred to his current role in December. Sources revealed that the complainant directly approached Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, prompting swift action.

According to a report by the Times of India, the woman constable filed her complaint with DGP Shankar Jiwal, detailing the alleged incidents of harassment by Kumar. The complaint has since been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), led by senior IPS officer Seema Agarwal, for a thorough investigation. The officer has been suspended pending the inquiry, and further legal actions may follow based on the findings of the committee. Sudden Death in Chennai: Retired Army Colonel Collapses While Drinking Water After Badminton Game, Dies.

The incident has raised serious concerns within the police force about accountability and conduct. Kumar had reportedly been on medical leave for the past week before the suspension, and the Times of India report suggest that the harassment allegedly took place during his tenure as Traffic-South Commissioner. His transfer to Traffic-North had been recent, but the accusations have cast a shadow over his career. Chennai: Man Touches Live Wire While Plucking Coconuts From Tree, Dies of Electric Shock; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The police department is now under scrutiny for the growing number of sexual harassment cases involving law enforcement officers, which have sparked public outrage. This case follows other high-profile incidents within the Tamil Nadu Police, including the arrest of a traffic policeman under the POCSO Act earlier this month and the ongoing trial of former IGP S Murugan on similar charges.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

