Al-Nassr face Al-Ahli in an away tie this evening in the Saudi Pro League with an aim to secure their fifth win on the bounce. The team is third in the points table at the moment with 41 points from 19 games. They trail leaders Al-Ittihad by eight points and will be hoping to keep their outside hopes of a title alive by a strong second half of the campaign. Opponents Al-Ahli are fifth in the standings and just three points below them. At home, they will fancy their chances of a strong performance.

Saad Yaslam was sent off for Al-Ahli against Al-Fateh in the last game and is now suspended for this tie. Alexsander and Abudllah Otayf are injured and there is no return date available for the duo. Riyad Mahrez and Galeno will be deployed on the wings and the duo will look to create openings for striker Ivan Toney.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran will form the two-man frontline for Al-Nassr with manager Stefan Pioli opting for a 4-4-2 formation. Marcelo Brozovic will be the key person in midfield with Sadio Mane and Angelo on the wings. Aymeric Laporte and Ali Lajami will form the central defensive partnership.

When Is Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Ahil will lock horns against Al-Nassr in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on February 13. The Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, SPL match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City and it starts at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al-Nassr Amid Speculation on Future at Saudi Pro League

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. However, due to other commitments, fans in India might get to watch the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels. For Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription. Jio users can watch Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the JioTV app as well. Both the teams will create chances in the game with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).