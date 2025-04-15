Thiago Sa Freire (President and COO), Terrence Curley (Chief of Staff, R&D), and Rama Jayanti (MD and SVP, R&D) inaugurated OpenGov new office at Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: OpenGov, the leading provider of AI-enabled and modern cloud software for U.S. state and local governments, proudly announces the grand opening of its new office in Pune, India. This expansion marks a significant milestone in OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government through technology. The new office was inaugurated by Thiago Sa Freire (President and COO), Terrence Curley (Chief of Staff, R&D), and Rama Jayanti (MD and SVP, R&D) inaugurated the new office.

"We see India as a critical part of OpenGov's future," said Thiago Sa Freire, President & COO of OpenGov. "With its deep talent pool and thriving technology ecosystem, Pune has become an essential innovation hub for our product development, particularly in areas where we're leveraging AI."

As part of its commitment to innovation, OpenGov has been heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance government operations. In February 2025, the company acquired Ignatius, a dynamic low-code platform that automates public sector forms and workflows, enabling the creation of custom-built applications. This acquisition strengthens OpenGov's ability to deliver AI-powered solutions that streamline processes and drive efficiency for local and state governments.

"The next great wave of innovation is unfolding with AI, and it is impacting everything--from the way we work to the way governments interact with their residents," said Rama Jayanti, MD & SVP of R&D at OpenGov. "This is the world OpenGov is creating in partnership with our customers."

Located in Sai Radhe Complex, Sangamwadi, Pune, the new office will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and talent development. With its vibrant tech ecosystem and skilled workforce, Pune is an ideal location for OpenGov's continued growth.

Terrence Curley, Chief of Staff, R&D said, "We are super excited about the next phase of our Pune Innovation Center. We are rapidly expanding, building great products and driving tremendous innovation from our Pune office. The center is an integral path of OpenGov's growth story."

OpenGov is backed by Cox Enterprises, a company with a 125-year legacy of building businesses that drive meaningful impact. Cox Enterprises' strategic investment has enabled OpenGov to accelerate product development and innovation, further solidifying its leadership in the government technology sector. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the government technology sector, OpenGov is on an aggressive growth trajectory and is committed to attracting top talent to drive innovation and excellence. The company remains committed to developing solutions that empower U.S. state and local governments to power more effective and accountable government.

OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, reporting and transparency, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen public trust.

