Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): OrgFarm wins "Fastest Growing Online Organic Store" at the 'Times Business Awards 2021' by The Times of India Group. The CEO and Co-founder, Mukundu Kumaran, collected the award from the ever ravishing Simran on behalf of Team OrgFarm.

"The biggest honour goes to our customers, who supported OrgFarm to attain its overwhelming success for the past few years. Your contribution goes beyond just OrgFarm. This award has also brought to light all our farmers whom we have collaborated with from the very beginning, to bring you the best farm produce. And in saying so, I wish to share the heartfelt appreciation that our farmers have conveyed, for helping them generate guaranteed income and sustained livelihoods. We wish for you to continue actively participating in a mission to create a sustainable environment, providing a life of dignity to farmers, while bringing health, happiness and true wellness to yourself."

"Our vision is to bring organic farming throughout India and make it affordable to all customers, and, contribute to a food cycle that cares for people and the environment. This award only re-assures us that we are headed in the right direction and with your continued love and support, we are confident that we will together accomplish our goals," said Mukundu on receiving the award.

With over 500 products to choose from, OrgFarm brings you the widest range of Organic fruits, vegetables and groceries that include cold pressed oils, whole and powdered spices, whole spices, traditional variety of rice', traditional sweets, savouries and more all under one roof.

From Farms to Your Kitchen

To our consumers - the food is as real as it gets - Straight from the fam, harvested after we receive your orders, no long-distance shipping, no storage and certainly no artificial ripening process. We receive the harvested produce daily from our farmers which is then sorted and packed under extremely rigid hygiene protocols at our warehouse, and then dispatched to consumers in less than 12-24 hours. This ensures that our customers enjoy freshly harvested, contamination free food and groceries to give you and your family the purest form of nutrition you deserve.

At OrgFarm we work to empower the local semi-skilled workforce. 80% of our staff are from this stratum, whom we put through rigorous training programs to ensure they are upskilled and ready for better and brighter career opportunities. What's more, OrgFarm's "No Food Wastage" policy is core to its belief and therefore, contributes all excess produce of roughly 20 kgs to charitable institutions on a daily basis.

OrgFarm currently operates in Chennai and Bangalore and offers free delivery across these two cities. We invite you to Eat Healthy, Protect Nature and Support our Farmers. Go OrgFarm!

To order visit our website, www.orgfarm.store.

