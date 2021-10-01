Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will commence today at midnight for Prime Members. For regular members, the sale will kick off on October 3, 2021. The month-long sale will bring massive discounts and exciting offers on smartphones, tablets, appliances, earbuds and more. The e-commerce company has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to its customers using HDFC Bank debit/credit cards and EMI transactions. To save you precious time, we have listed some of the top deals from this Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Preponed; Will Now Begin on October 3.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with a pro-grade camera, Snapdragon 865 chipset and 120Hz Super AMOLED display will be made available at Rs 36,999. With bank offers, HDFC Bank customers can the same for as low as Rs 33,999. OnePlus Nord 2 5G with 50MP AI triple rear camera setup will be sold starting at Rs 29,999.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Your Amazon Prime Early Access is just 24 hours away! Still not a Prime Member? Then Join Prime Today! #AmazonGreatIndianFestival pic.twitter.com/IMC9qcMVnm — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 30, 2021

Buyers will also get up to Rs 1,000 off with coupons, up to 6 months no-cost EMI and more. Apple iPhone 11 with A13 Bionic processor will also be available with exciting offers. Amazon is yet to reveal the discount price of the phone.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Redmi 10 Prime with Helio G88 processor, 90Hz display is being listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 11,999. In addition to this, iQOO Z3, Mi 11X 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 5G, Galaxy M32, iPhone XR will also be available at a discount price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Noise VS103 TWS will be available for sale at Rs 899, Noise Air Buds+ and JBL Commercial CSLM20B is listed at Rs 1,499 and Rs 799 respectively. Mi Wi-Fi 1080p FHD smart camera will be sold at Rs 2,599 and Boat Watch Flash will also be discounted to Rs 1,999.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Moreover, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will also provide up to Rs 10,000 off and coupon discounts on 14,000+ electronics.

