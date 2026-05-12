Business News | P.C. Chandra Jewellers Presents Visionaari Awards 2026 Across Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: P.C. Chandra Jewellers, in association with Fever FM, successfully concluded the inaugural edition of the Visionaari Awards 2026 across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, celebrating women who are driving meaningful change across diverse fields.

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Conceptualised as a purpose-led initiative, the Visionaari Awards recognise women who are not only achieving professional success but also creating social, entrepreneurial, and cultural impact. The platform also introduced a special category - "Men Behind Her Success" - acknowledging the role of strong support systems in enabling these journeys.

The awards honoured excellence across five categories: Entrepreneur/Startup, Budding Sports Stars, Social Impact Achievers, Impactful Individual, and Men Behind Her Success. Participation was driven through an integrated radio, digital, and on-ground campaign, attracting nominations from across the country.

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Following a rigorous evaluation process led by distinguished jury panels, a total of 45 awardees were recognised, with 15 women of substance each from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The Delhi Awardee list included Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Mona Jaiswal, Suhani Jain, Himanshi Singh, Renuka Panwar, Sherry Singh, Reeti Sahayi, Rouble Nagi, Dorris Francis, Jinnie Chugh, Nisha Mishra, Sufiya Sufi, Somnath Babbar, and Ajay Sangwan.

The Bangalore Awardee list featured Suhasini Suresh, Sulekha Dey, Balasree Viswanathan, Anushree Acharya, Sowmya Prabhakar, Sunitha Ganesh, Mahima Verma, Anusha Bharadwaj, Jacintha Jayachandran, Vipasha Devi Tilak, Dr. Nilam Pandya, Jennifer Sharma, Rama Thakur, Veena Shetty, Samartha Srinivasa and Manoj Sharma.

The Mumbai Awardee list comprised Bhakti Mehta, Radhika Nihalani, Pooja Jauhari, Anu Ranjan, Avantika Bahuguna, Sarika, Diva Dipti, Anisha Anand, Leena Mhatre, Neeral Trivedi, Binaisha M. Surti, Madhu Mallah, Gurmeet Singh, Sahil Jatana, and Prateek Sinha.

Distinguished Jury Panels Ensured Credibility and Depth

The awardees were selected by highly respected jury panels comprising prominent voices from journalism, activism, entrepreneurship, entertainment and media.

Delhi Jury

Included distinguished names such as Yogita Bhayana, noted social activist and women's rights advocate; veteran sports communications expert Rajaraman G; entrepreneur and educationist Reena Gupta; and digital creator and fitness influencer Rashmi Rai.

Mumbai Jury

The Mumbai chapter was evaluated by an eminent panel including Swati Chopra, Entertainment Editor at The Quint; sustainability advocate Sonika Bhasin; content leader Rohini Ramanathan (Ro Talks); and acclaimed singer-composer Shibani Kashyap.

Bengaluru Jury

The Bengaluru panel featured journalist Pooja Prasanna of The News Minute; media entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Vasanthi Hariprakash; lifestyle entrepreneur Diya Bhandari; and National Award-winning actress Shruthi Hariharan.

Their collective expertise ensured that every winner represented authentic achievement and impactful contribution.

Each city chapter brought together achievers, industry leaders, media personalities, and influencers, creating a vibrant platform for recognition and storytelling. The awardees represented a diverse spectrum - from entrepreneurs generating employment and innovation, to changemakers driving grassroots impact, to individuals excelling in sports, healthcare, education, and public service.

The inclusion of the Men Behind Her Success category was widely appreciated for highlighting the often-unseen support systems that empower women to succeed.

Rooted in the legacy of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, a brand synonymous with trust and timeless excellence, the initiative extends beyond jewellery to celebrate individuals whose stories reflect strength, resilience, and brilliance.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Anindya Mukherjee, DGM, Marketing, P.C. Chandra Jewellers said, "Visionaari Awards is not just about recognition - it is about building a community of individuals who inspire and uplift. Much like our jewellery, these women represent strength, beauty, and enduring value."

Envisioned as an annual property, the Visionaari Awards aim to continue amplifying powerful stories and building a nationwide network of changemakers.

P.C. Chandra Jewellers presents Visionaari Awards.

Because you deserve to shine.

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